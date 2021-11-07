Sunday in Mexico City dawns with no rain forecast for F1

Lance Stroll hit and caused red flag at the beginning of Q1 (Video: Playback)

The weather provides a clear forecast for the Mexico City Formula 1 GP, soon at 4 pm (GMT-3 Brasília): there is no chance of rain for the 18th stage of the 2021 World Cup season.

In fact, the weather only confirms the weather scenario for the rest of the weekend in the Mexican capital for Sunday. On both Friday and Saturday, what was seen was a horizon of partially cloudy skies and mild temperatures this fall in North America.

For Sunday, the ambient temperature registers a slight high. According to the specialized website Weather Channel, the maximum to be registered during the GP in Mexico City will be 22ºC and a similar thermal sensation in the region of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Everything ready for the Mexico City F1 GP (Photo: Formula 1/Twitter)

One weather factor that tends to become a challenge for riders throughout the race is the wind. The speed of the gusts is estimated to be between 12 and 14 km/h, blowing towards the Northeast. The relative humidity of the air will vary between 23 and 24%.

There is still concern about the dust on the track, one of the competitors’ biggest opponents this weekend in Mexico. The lack of grip was very big on Friday, but even on Saturday the problem was felt a lot.

Soon, Valtteri Bottas will start in pole position and will have at his side his Mercedes teammate, Lewis Hamilton. Championship leader Max Verstappen will start from third position and share the second row of the grid with Sergio Pérez, owner of the house.

One of the points that can be decisive in the race will be precisely at the start, as there is a long distance between the starting point and turn 1, so drivers tend to seek the vacuum of the cars ahead to gain an advantage and get some positions.

The Mexico City GP is scheduled to start at 4 pm (GMT) and will be broadcast live by the open broadcaster Band and the streaming service F1 TV Pro.

The Mexico City GP is scheduled to start at 4 pm (GMT) and will be broadcast live by the open broadcaster Band and the streaming service F1 TV Pro.