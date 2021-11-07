Sylvinho analyzes the importance of Cantillo to the Corinthians team

Sylvinho chose to play Corinthians without Cantillo to face Fortaleza. In the second half, the coach activated the Colombian, who entered the field well and scored the winning goal. Thus, the coach analyzed the participation of the shirt 24.

“When I put it on, I got critics. I took it off, too“, began the coach, at a press conference, talking about how fans and the press have handled their work.

The presence of Gabriel in the starting lineup did not please Fiel once again. Therefore, Sylvinho valued the presence of Cantillo, author of the Corinthians goal, but did not fail to emphasize the importance of Gabriel.

“The team is like that, Cantillo makes a tripod in the midfield, was out due to injury, indisposition, the team had another body. We analyzed everything, Gabriel came back, realized. Cantillo played great games, then because of another situation, for the whole team, there was the importance of Gabriel. Canitllo came in well and responded. He’s on the team, like Gustavo, he’s staying out, but he’s on the team. Since always. Let’s work, let’s create opportunities, optimize, even from the base. Who arrives and qualifies is great“, said Sylvinho.

Cantillo defrauds Corinthians for at least the next two games, when he will be with the Colombian team. Faced with this situation, Sylvinho wished the 24 shirt back to “keep working” and spoke about the good moment experienced by the athlete.

“I hope he comes back from the Colombian national team. His son was born recently, so it’s been a week that he’s happy, content, well. Let him come back to us and we’ll keep working,” he concluded.

