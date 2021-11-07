Sylvinho recognizes the importance of the presence of the fans for Corinthians’ victory: ‘Estdio pushes’

Corinthians reached its fourth game with the fans back at the stadium, having achieved four wins in this scenario. After the triumph against Fortaleza, Sylvinho spoke about the importance of Fiel for his team.

The alvinegra team has always had the Neo Química Arena as one of its main weapons, accumulating positive numbers playing at home. Over the past two years, without the crowd, Corinthians’ performance in Itaquera dropped significantly. Since Fiel’s return, however, the team has improved and Sylvinho analyzed this situation.

“Our full stadium, what the fan represents, helps us. The numbers are there. Against Chapecoense we had different tactical schemes, substitutions, changes in attitude and the field opened up, there was no tactics, the coach, he had soul. The stadium pushes. Today the same thing, tough opponent, and in tactical and technical it didn’t work, the end helped a lot with the fans pushing“he said at a news conference.

Corinthians now has a sequence of games that alternate between indoors and away from home. Away from their domains, Timão faces the first placed Atlético-MG and Flamengo, while in Itaquera the clashes are against Cuiabá and Santos.

