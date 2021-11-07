Sylvinho says he suffers more with Corinthians as a coach than when he was a player

Coach Sylvinho suffers much more with his Corinthians than he did when he was a player. The words are from the coach himself, who has seen the club win games with goals in the final stretch both when he was within the four lines and now – see the last two triumphs at Neo Química Arena.

“The suffering is greater. Being on the field, I released adrenaline, gave a cart, crossed, scored a goal, avoided a goal, passed the ball… this was all adrenaline”, analyzed the commander, calmly emphasizing which nervousness was worse.

“I was better as an athlete, as a coach I suffer more, but I’m in a powerful club, it’s huge, being here with a full stadium is good and helps us a lot. It’s better as an athlete, but also nice as a coach,” he continued.

A Timon athlete in the youth and professional categories between 1993 and 1999, being three-time champion of São Paulo, of the Copa do Brasil and of the Brazilian Championship, Sylvinho is starting his career as a coach. The Parque São Jorge club is only his second in this type of position – before, he led Lyon, from France.

With an eye on an even better campaign for his Brazilian Championship, Sylvinho made it clear that he won’t have much time to celebrate his triumph against Fortaleza. On Wednesday, the challenge is Atlético-MG, leader of the tournament, at 19:00 (GMT).

“The way we work is looking for the best for the next game. It’s not a commission, coach, it’s just not in time. Tomorrow we wake up thinking about the next game, strategy, travel… difficult opponent, of technical quality. You can’t design other games, that’s a mistake, in my understanding. We’re going game by game and we’re going to put 100% of our strength in the next game,” he concluded.

