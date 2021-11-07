Sylvinho says why Corinthians doesn’t pressure from the start gets irritated by Cantillo

Coach spoke about Corinthians’ strategy and complained about criticism for scaling or not scaling Cantillo defensive midfielder.

O Corinthians won the fifth in a row at the Neo Química Arena. Now, there are four games with the public in Itaquera and the use is 100% of the points played. The victim of the time was Fortaleza, this Saturday, again with a saving goal at the end of the clash. At a press conference, Sylvinho valued Fiel’s participation, which was represented by 36 thousand fans in this 30th round of the Brazilian championship.

“Obviously, our stadium, which is full, and the one that represents the fan, helps a lot. The numbers are there. With the Chapecoense, there are three different tactical schemes, substitutions, and, suddenly, there’s no longer tactics, technique, it’s the soul, and we scored a goal for the beauty of a stadium that pushes you. Today was no different. Tactical and technical changes, but a wonderful endgame. Our fans push too much”, he said.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

About the decisions taken on the edge of the pitch, Sylvinho praised Cantillo, but made a point of emphasizing the importance of all the athletes, and nudged him.

“When I put Cantillo, I got a lot of criticism. By the way, I take out Cantillo and I also receive criticism”.

“Gustavo’s entry was great, very good, an important decision by the commission. The game took a different proportion in the second half, the ball in the foot was no longer interesting with GP, we wanted space, and Gustavo worked very well. Job enters and supports. Cantillo, rather, starts to make the team play the ball more calmly, has an exceptional output, I repeat, exceptional, the ball stopped being nervous. And Jô enters and fulfills a lot of that function of retention, of area. The athletes entered very well, they helped the group and that is their strength. At other times, other players will join”.

Read other excerpts from Sylvinho’s press conference:

Position of Renato Augusto

“Renato is an athlete of great versatility, who has given passes to the front, unlike athletes who, throughout their careers, delay the stages on the field. Renato is able to make a false 9, a second striker, he can play in the midfield, as a defensive midfielder, he is a player of great versatility, technical quality”.

Low lines in 1Q and high lines in 2Q

“A football game is 90 minutes long. The intention, when we ride, is to make the best of it, but on the other side there’s also an opponent. There is no game that makes 90 minutes better. There’s always a team on the other side. There are huge possibilities. We tried, but on the other side there’s a qualified team, not from now, from years, and as the game goes on, the field opens up, you have the most closed lines, you can’t explore. In the second half, with fatigue, the field opens up. This happened with Chapecoense and it happened again here. When the goal doesn’t happen to give you peace of mind, you have to be insisting, and that happened again, and we were awarded the goal”.

Improvements in 2Q

“It was explained in the previous question, similar, with the complexity in 90 minutes, you open the field”.

team patience

“Yes, this is a virtue that is difficult, because when the goal doesn’t come quickly, and we had two or three chances, and it doesn’t come out, you have to be patient. Rushing leads to mistakes. My analysis from the first half is that we rushed too fast. Technically, we started to make mistakes, high level athletes started to miss passes. In the second half, patience started to occur, and we had to develop it, because the other side had a strong opponent. The virtue was to be patient, the substitutions were well made and the stadium helped us a lot”.

Idea of ​​being offensive from the start

“A team building, let us never forget, which is an important construction. We started there against Atlético-GO, when no one imagined that we could be where we are, with everything that is being developed. The team is gaining strength. We had Cantillo, Gabriel, Cantillo comes back, Gabriel comes back, there was Adson, today it’s Róger, it was Jô, now it’s Renato. It keeps moving, it’s a construction. The offense of four center forwards together does not characterize a team. The team has to be balanced, the numbers show that this is the way to go, we are strengthening, getting to know the athletes, and we have improved in the second half. We have had good substitutions, this is a credit to the cast, the athletes, who have come in and helped the team a lot”.

Mexican interest in Araos

“Araos, like the others, is a matter that is being dealt with by the board. Of the athletes who are available, I train and act”.

Cantillo as holder

“When I put Cantillo, I got a lot of criticism. By the way, I take out Cantillo and I also receive criticism. It’s the team. Cantillo has been playing on a midfield tripod since the third round, he was out a game or two, a slight injury, an indisposition, until a certain moment, the team finds another body. Gabriel comes back and takes care of it. Cantillo played great games, Bragantino, Palmeiras, later, due to other midfield connections, it’s not just the midfield, it’s the team, there was an importance of Gabriel, and today, once again, Cantillo came in and responded positively. He is one of the holders of this team, as well as Gustavo, who has been part of it since the first game, when there were many doubts. We go on with everyone. Let’s work with everyone. I hope he comes back, yes, from the Colombian team. In fact, his son was born, his name is Thiago, he was called up, it’s been a week that he’s been happy, while we continue to work on it”.

Non-use of Mantuan and Luan

“I prefer to talk about the athletes who entered. Gustavo’s entry was great, very good, an important decision by the committee. The game took a different proportion in the second half, the ball in the foot was no longer interesting with GP, we wanted space, and Gustavo worked very well. Job enters and supports. Cantillo, rather, starts to make the team play the ball more calmly, has an exceptional output, I repeat, exceptional, the ball stopped being nervous. And Jô enters and fulfills a lot of that function of retention, of area. The athletes entered very well, they helped the group and that is their strength. At other times, other players will join”.

Review of Renato Augusto as false 9

“I have the understanding, and I talk to many in football, he can do false 9, he can do the middle, the first… these are characteristics that the athlete lends to the club, I will not neglect any, because football is a connection. I put him back as a striker, he scores two goals, then did he serve? Renato lends a lot of things. As long as we see the possibility of Renato empowering the team like this, let’s do it. What we’re not going to do is put Renato on the left side. We are not going to do these things, we are going to do what the world provides, the obvious, help the team and we are going to continue working with maximum possibilities and knowledge of the facts. We are talking about five months of work, we have to keep improving”.

Mosquito performance

“He’s one of the starters of this team, he had a very good start, quick transition, power, he entered the game well, there was a strategic issue, because the opponent scored a line of five and the ball at the GP’s foot wasn’t working, the Gustavo’s entry gives field space”.

Race wins as coach and player

“Being on the field, we release all the adrenaline, release there, give a cart, cross, have the understanding of goal, step, not step, all that adrenaline. Much better, of course, as an athlete. As a coach, we suffer a lot, but I feel privileged, to prove that as a coach for a club that isn’t big, it’s huge. It’s better as an athlete, but also good as a coach”.

Projection

“The way we work is really looking for the best for the next game. There is no time. It’s a few days, tomorrow we’ll wake up thinking about the next game, difficult opponent, complicated, you can’t design other games. You will make a mistake. In my understanding, it is possible to go game by game, and we are going to deposit our strength for the game against Atlético-MG.