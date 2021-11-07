Sylvinho speaks in a group with 16 holders and defends Renato from false 9

Coach Sylvinho won Corinthians’ fifth straight win at the Neo Química Arena. On Saturday night (6), Alvinegro beat Fortaleza, by 1-0, and came back to touch the G4 of the Brazilian Championship. The captain made a point of highlighting the quality of his squad, as the solitary goal of the match was played by Jô and Cantillo, two names who were in the starting lineup at some point in the season and today left the bench.
“Football has 14, 15, 16 holders. Just like [hoje] Gustavo Mosquito is out, he has been part of the team since the beginning. It’s optimizing athletes, including the base. Let’s work with everyone and hope he [Cantillo] come back from the Colombian team. Recently, Cantillo’s son was born, his name is Thiago and it’s been a week that he’s been very happy. I hope they play good games for the Colombian national team and we will continue to work,” stated Sylvinho when asked about the substitutions in the second half.
‘”Gustavo’s entry at half-time was great. The game took a different proportion in the first half. On the left side, it went back and forth. We wanted the space and Gustavo enjoys it a lot and managed it again. support, the same with Cantillo, who starts to give more peace of mind when the ball goes out. Jô was a guy who did the retention, body and area presence. players,” signaled the coach as he completed his thoughts on another press question.
The Corinthians coach was asked a lot about Renato Augusto’s position. The shirt 8 played for 75 minutes as a center forward and, among the defenders of Fortaleza, very little participated in the match. With the entry of Jô in the final part of the confrontation, the midfielder was a little behind and started to yield more on the field. It was precisely in this scenario that Corinthians, at 43 in the second half, got the victory at home.
“An athlete with very great versatility. Renato can make you a false nine, he can make you a tripod in the middle of the field, he can make the first defensive midfielder as he has done at some point. These are the characteristics that the athlete lends to the club and I won’t neglect any. I put Renato as a forward, he scores two goals and starts serving. Renato lends a lot. As long as we see it, he’ll do it. Renato won’t play at left-back, Giuliano won’t We’re not going to do that, of course. There are two, three roles he can do and help the team. The more we know the athlete, the better. We have to keep getting to know him and improving,” he explained.
With tonight’s result, Corinthians reached 47 points and remained in 6th place in the Brazilian Championship. Alvinegro, however, is now just two points behind Red Bull Bragantino, the first in the G4, and expects to win a direct spot in the Copa Libertadores next season.
On Wednesday (10), at 7:00 pm (Brasilia time), Corinthians visits the leader Atlético-MG at the Mineirão stadium. The duel with Galo is valid for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship.
See other excerpts from coach Sylvinho’s press conference:
About tactics adopted by Corinthians
“The football game has 90 minutes. The intention when we set up and work within a match is to make the best use of it, increase the chance of winning and decrease the chance of losing. The opponent is also with the same intention and the forces are often There is no football game in which you are better than your opponent for 90 minutes. The complexity of football is enormous and that’s what makes it a magnificent, extraordinary and passionate sport. There are huge game possibilities. Fortaleza has athletes With the passage of time, the field opens up and this happened against Chapecoense and it happened again here. provide the game. We were happy and rewarded with a very good second half”.
Why did Corinthians have such different performances in the first and second periods?
It was answered in the previous question about the complexity of the game, the 90 minutes and the opening of the field.
About the team’s patience to get the victory at the end
“It’s a difficult virtue when that goal doesn’t come quickly and it doesn’t come out. You have to be patient. Rushing the game makes you miss the pass. we started to rush the plays and technically we started to make mistakes. That didn’t allow us to stay with the ball. In the second half, patience started to happen and we had no other way. We had a strong, qualified opponent and you need to make transitions and continue attacking. The changes were very well made and ended up enhancing the team, but the virtue belongs to the athletes. The stadium, once again full, helped us a lot.”
Why such a cautious posture in the first half?
“A team building, let’s never forget, is a team building full of sacrifices when we started there against Atlético-GO in the first round of the Brazilian Championship, in which no one imagined that we would be in this situation in the table. The team is gaining strength by being consistent. defensive, strong in midfield. In this construction we had in a first period Cantillo and Gabriel, Cantillo comes back, an outsider is Gustavo and suddenly he is GP. The center forward was Luan, then it was Jô, at some point it was Roger and today it is Renato. The team moves, changes. It’s a construction that we are building. Part of the answer is what we say. Four forwards together do not characterize offensiveness. The team has to be balanced, the numbers help us and this is the path We’re getting to know the squad, empowering the team. We’d like the performance and the result to come in the first half and that doesn’t always happen. A game lasts 90 minutes and we’ve had good substitutions. the and of athletes”.
About five straight wins at Neo Química Arena
“Our full stadium and what our fans represent helps us a lot. Against Chapecoense there were three different schemes, substitutions and the field opening up. Suddenly, there is no more tactics and technique. It’s in the soul. We scored the goal against Chapecoense for the beauty of a packed stadium and a fan who pushes us. Today was no different. Fortaleza is a tough opponent and, once again, changes in tactics, techniques, game strategy and the end was wonderful. The fans help us a lot and this 100% represents the strength of our fans”.
About Araos
“It is a matter that is being dealt with by the board and it is not my area of expertise. Athletes who are available act and I always respond in the same way.”
About Gustavo Mosquito’s position
“He’s one of the starters on this team. He’s an athlete with a quick transition, power, big margin for growth. He entered the game well, we explained that there was a strategic issue. In the GP this issue was not having an effect, Gustavo likes space and that helped us a lot in the second half”.
On the Corinthians mystique of winning games at the end
“It’s bigger. I liked being on the field, you release all the adrenaline. It’s the real possibility of taking a shot, scoring a goal, avoiding a goal, having the understanding of whether I’m going or not, passing or not passing. As a coach you suffer and suffer a lot. It’s a huge club, a packed stadium, that helps us a lot. You can’t go back, it’s better as an athlete, but it’s also good as a coach.”
About Corinthians streak
“The way we have to work is to look for the best for the next game because there’s no time. It’s a few days, tomorrow we’ll wake up thinking about the next game. It’s a difficult opponent, complicated, it’s there at the front of the table and it’s complicated. to go game by game. We will deposit 100% of our forces in the next game against Atlético-MG”.