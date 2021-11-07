Sylvinho speaks in a group with 16 holders and defends Renato from false 9

Coach Sylvinho won Corinthians’ fifth straight win at the Neo Química Arena. On Saturday night (6), Alvinegro beat Fortaleza, by 1-0, and came back to touch the G4 of the Brazilian Championship. The captain made a point of highlighting the quality of his squad, as the solitary goal of the match was played by Jô and Cantillo, two names who were in the starting lineup at some point in the season and today left the bench.

“Football has 14, 15, 16 holders. Just like [hoje] Gustavo Mosquito is out, he has been part of the team since the beginning. It’s optimizing athletes, including the base. Let’s work with everyone and hope he [Cantillo] come back from the Colombian team. Recently, Cantillo’s son was born, his name is Thiago and it’s been a week that he’s been very happy. I hope they play good games for the Colombian national team and we will continue to work,” stated Sylvinho when asked about the substitutions in the second half.

‘”Gustavo’s entry at half-time was great. The game took a different proportion in the first half. On the left side, it went back and forth. We wanted the space and Gustavo enjoys it a lot and managed it again. support, the same with Cantillo, who starts to give more peace of mind when the ball goes out. Jô was a guy who did the retention, body and area presence. players,” signaled the coach as he completed his thoughts on another press question.

The Corinthians coach was asked a lot about Renato Augusto’s position. The shirt 8 played for 75 minutes as a center forward and, among the defenders of Fortaleza, very little participated in the match. With the entry of Jô in the final part of the confrontation, the midfielder was a little behind and started to yield more on the field. It was precisely in this scenario that Corinthians, at 43 in the second half, got the victory at home.

“An athlete with very great versatility. Renato can make you a false nine, he can make you a tripod in the middle of the field, he can make the first defensive midfielder as he has done at some point. These are the characteristics that the athlete lends to the club and I won’t neglect any. I put Renato as a forward, he scores two goals and starts serving. Renato lends a lot. As long as we see it, he’ll do it. Renato won’t play at left-back, Giuliano won’t We’re not going to do that, of course. There are two, three roles he can do and help the team. The more we know the athlete, the better. We have to keep getting to know him and improving,” he explained.