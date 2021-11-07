Sylvinho values ​​Corinthians patience and says he is criticized when he removes or puts on Cantillo | corinthians

After the match, Sylvinho analyzed the performance of Alvinegra, commented on the importance of substitutions and the support of the fans.

– (Patience) It is a virtue that is difficult. When the goal doesn’t come quickly… Not that we’ve looked for and had five or six chances to score. But two or three we have, close, hanging around, and he doesn’t come out. As long as he doesn’t go out, he has to be patient. Rushing the game makes a wrong pass – he said.

– My analysis of the first half is that we rushed too fast. As we couldn’t make the goal, we started to rush some plays. We started to make mistakes. We were not able to keep the ball. In the second half, patience began to occur. It was a great virtue of the team, the changes were well made, they boosted the team, but the virtue belongs to the athletes, on the field. The full stadium helped us a lot – he added.

The changes made by Sylvinho were the entries of Mosquito, Cantillo and Jô – the first created good moves, and the others participated in the goal, scored by the Colombian. In the final minutes, Xavier was also on the field.

When talking about Cantillo, Sylvinho recalled some charges directed at him by the fans and the press.

– When I put it on, I got a lot of criticism. I take it, I also get it. Cantillo has been playing on a midfield tripod since the third round. He was out in one game or another, had some minor injury, until a certain moment when the team found a body. And when people talk, it’s not just the midfield sector analyzed. Gabriel comes back and takes care of it. Cantillo played great games, did very well against Bragantino and Palmeiras. Then, due to another situation, not only in the midfield, but in the team, Gabriel was important. And today once again Cantillo entered and responded positively. He is one of the holders of this team – opined Sylvinho, who added:

– Football has 14, 15 holders. Like Gustavo (Mosquito) is out of some games, but Gustavo has been part since that first game. I hope that Cantillo comes back from the Colombian national team. His son Thiago was recently born, he has already posted this, and he left them free to ask, he could say, it was a week that he was very happy with his son, the summons. Make good games and come back.

Called up for the qualifiers, Cantillo will defraud Timão in the next two games, against Atlético-MG and Cuiabá.

Another theme of Sylvinho’s interview was the use of Renato Augusto as a reference in the attack. The coach didn’t rule out returning the midfielder in this role, although he hasn’t done so well.

– I understand, and many people I talk to too, that Renato can make the false 9, a tripod on the left side. These are the characteristics that the athlete lends to the club. I won’t neglect any. Tomorrow I put Renato on a team as a forward, he scores two goals, so he served, now it was worth it. I don’t believe it’s just adaptation, it’s a whole team connection. Renato lends a lot, like the others, each one in his talent. As long as you see possibilities to leverage the team in this way, yes (you can use it). We’re not going to put Renato on the left-back or Giuliano on the defender. Let’s do as things suit us. Two or three functions they can do. The more we know the athlete, the club, the better. We have five months of work.

With the victory over Fortaleza, Corinthians went to 47 points and, although they are still in sixth place, they were closer to the G4.

The team’s next appointment is on Wednesday against the leader Atlético-MG, in Mineirão, at 19:00.

See other excerpts from Sylvinho’s interview:

– Renato is an athlete with great versatility, who has been passing forward. Some athletes in the course of their careers are delayed a little in the field stage. Renato is able to make the fake 9, with a lot of technical quality. You can play in the half, even from the first wheel. He was exceptional against Bragantino, he is a very quality player.

– Football game has 90 minutes. The intention is to get the best out of it. On the other side there is a rival who thinks alike. The forces are often equivalent within the field. There is no game where you make the 90 minutes better than your opponent. They are huge game possibilities. We tried, but on the other side there is a well-built team, for years, which has been very well placed in the standings. Athletes of great technical and physical quality. As time goes by, the field opens up. It has the most closed lines on the other side, it cannot exploit, the opponent defends with eight players behind the ball line. In the second half, fatigue leads to defending with six, seven, in some moments of transition with four athletes, the field opens up. When you can’t score and manage the match, to choose your moves better, you have to insist, and this happened once again and we were awarded another very good second half.

– The way we have to work is looking for the best for the next game. There is no time. It’s not history. There is no time. It’s a few days, let’s wake up tomorrow thinking about the next game. Difficult opponent, with a lot of quality, up front in the table. You can’t design the other games. You can go game by game. We are going to deposit 100% of our forces in the next game, against Atlético.

