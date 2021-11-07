Tanker truck explosion in Sierra Leone leaves nearly 100 dead

At least 98 people died, and another 92 were injured, in a tanker truck explosion on Friday night in an industrial area of ​​Freetown, capital of Sierra Leone. The announcement was made by the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) on Saturday.

“The data provided so far indicate that a total of 98 deaths have been recorded, and 92 people are being admitted to various hospitals in Freetown,” the NDMA said in a statement.

Witnesses said the vehicle exploded at a gas station after suffering an accident. The fire then spread through the neighborhood. Several charred bodies were found in cars and nearby streets.

Most of the victims are street vendors and motorcyclists who were hit while trying to recover fuel after the accident suffered by the vehicle transporting it, according to witnesses.

“We have information from the Freetown morgue and hospitals that indicate that the death toll is reaching 92,” the country’s vice president, Mohamed Juledh Jalloh, said today during a visit to the scene of the accident. The vice president said that there are 88 people with very serious burns, admitted to intensive care units in a hospital in the capital.

A nurse at the hospital, where the victims were taken, told AFP that he saw many men, women and children with “serious injuries”. Today, hundreds of people went to the scene of the explosion, looking for news of family members.

With 7.5 million inhabitants, Sierra Leone is one of the poorest countries in the world, although its underground is littered with diamonds. Corruption corrodes its economy, and the country has suffered a severe civil war (1991-2002) that left 120,000 dead.

Between 2104 and 2016, the country was punished by the Ebola epidemic; after that, by the drop in world commodity prices; and, finally, by the coronavirus.

“Tearing” images

In a message posted on the social network Twitter, the country’s president, Julius Maada Bio, said he was deeply “shaken by this tragic fire and the terrible loss of human life.” “I want to send my solidarity to the families who have lost loved ones,” he declared, assuring that his government “will do everything possible to support” the victims’ families.

The UN office in Sierra Leone said that, as the country’s partner, the UN “follows the situation closely and is ready to activate the necessary response” to help the government respond to the fire.

Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr regretted not being able to go to the site as she was on a business trip abroad, adding that the images of the accident were “harmful”.

Last July in Kenya, 13 people died, and several were injured, when a “huge ball of fire” engulfed people trying to recover fuel in a tanker that had overturned and was on fire. In 2009, also in Kenya, more than 100 people died when a crashed vehicle exploded. The flames burned people in the scene, trying to recover the fuel that leaked from the tanks.





More recently, in 2019, 100 people died in Tanzania in very similar circumstances, and more than 200 lost their lives in South Sudan in the explosion of another vehicle that was also carrying fuel.