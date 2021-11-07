Taurus Armas opens store in Brasília and opens franchise program

THE Taurus Weapons (TASA3; TASA4) and Companhia Brasileira de Cartuchos (CBC), Strategic Defense Companies and the main manufacturers of arms and ammunition in the world, inaugurated this Friday (5), the first store AMTT – Arms Munições Tiro e Formação, located in Brasília (DF ), shows a press release.

The idea, explains the text, is to be a “brand concept” space, with the complete line of Taurus/CBC products, services for the acquisition of weapons and ammunition, technical assistance, three shooting stands, with 11 lines of 25 meters, 2 lines of 50 meters and 3 lines for Pressure Rifles, after-sales, qualification courses and activities related to the segment.

The space will also be a reference for the TAURUS CBC Franchise Program that will be launched on the market from 2022.

“The purpose of the concept store is to join forces. A solution of this size will not compete with our partner retailers, because, given the number of facilities it adds and offers, it will obviously have a different value compared to a normal arms and ammunition resale”, says Taurus Global CEO Salesio Nuhs .

“It was an old dream to create a concept store that could bring together all activities related to the purchase of a firearm. More than just a store, AMTT intends to offer an innovative environment, with the objective of encouraging training, the practice of sport shooting, and that our partner retailers can also be motivated to invest in the segment. Our aim is to increasingly publicize the arms and ammunition segment, whether for self-defense, shooting sports or leisure,” adds Nuhs.