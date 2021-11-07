Taurus opens store in Brasília, where he was the target of police complaints

Taurus and Companhia Brasileira de Cartuchos (CBC) inaugurated a concept store for weapons, ammunition, shooting and training (AMTT), in Brasília, on Friday (5/11).

Right where a new establishment has opened, Taurus collects recent history of police complaints. In one of the cases, the Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories (MPDFT) accused the company of delivering to the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF) 750 pistols without safety locks and which “showed many malfunctions”.

See pictures of the place:

In 2020, the Court denied the MPDFT’s request to condemn Taurus for the defects pointed out. At the time, the company claimed that the problems were “one-off” and “isolated” and did not breach the contract. And he guaranteed that he had put locks on all pistols, as foreseen by the norms imposed by the Army. The Glock guns replaced the Forjas Taurus brand in the PCDF.

In another gun purchase process involving Taurus, the DF Military Police (PMDF) demanded compensation for damage resulting from the acquisition of 15,654 guns, for “hidden addiction”. According to the administrative process opened to determine the negotiation, the pistols would have arrived outside the standard provided for in the notice. Thus, the corporation cannot use them, despite having transferred R$ 28 million to the company.

New store

The National Association of the Arms and Ammunition Industry (Aniam) announced that the new establishment of Taurus and CBC, in Brasília, has 1,800 square meters and was designed “with the purpose of being a concept store for the brands, with an integrated environment where customers will be able to find everything they need for self-defense, shooting sport and leisure”.

“In other words, the store will have a complete line of Taurus/CBC products, services for the acquisition of weapons and ammunition, technical assistance, three shooting stands, with 11 lines of 25 meters, 2 lines of 50 meters and 3 lines for Rifles of Pressure, after-sales, qualification courses and activities related to the segment”, he said.

The establishment exhibits and sells, in addition to weapons and ammunition, components and accessories such as red dot sights, holsters, telescopes, backpacks, safes for handguns and weapons cleaning kits. AMTT Brasília also has a coffee space and an institutional product testing center.

According to Ainam, the concept store will be the reference for the Taurus CBC Franchise Program, which will be launched on the market in 2022. The objective is to expand the business involving weapons in Brazil. The brands have 2,000 points of sale in the DF and 26 states in Brazil.

In 2022, the companies will open a second concept store, AMTT SP, in São Paulo.