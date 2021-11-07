Tens of thousands criticize COP26 and call for climate justice in Glasgow – 06/11/2021 – Daily life

Tens of thousands of people called this Saturday (6) urgent actions to combat climate injustice (which brings together the climate crisis and social issues), in march in Glasgow, Scottish city where the COP26 conference in that countries that adhered to the Paris Agreement discuss its regulation.

Organized by Coalition COP26, which brings together more than 100 entities, the march covered about 4 km in constant rain, strong wind and thermal sensation that did not exceed 8º Celsius.

Organizers said more than 200,000 people attended; British police do not provide estimates and there has been no independent assessment. The march took about three hours to reach Glasgow Green Park, where speeches and musical performances were held.

Just like yesterday’s act, from Fridays for Future, a network in which Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is a member, there were shouts of “Out, Bolsonaro!” on stage and in the audience.

In the act this Saturday, protesters on the sidewalk also pulled a chorus against the Brazilian president, who was criticized by civil society organizations for persecuting indigenous leaders.

Due to recent statements by Bolsonaro, Brazil was given the “anti-prize” Fossil da Semana.

In addition to youth groups that had already participated in the demonstration on Friday and environmentalists, Saturday’s march brought together trade unions, pacifists, feminists, black movement, indigenous groups, left-wing political parties, religious, Scottish independence movements, party politicians. European greens, groups of scientists, doctors and educators.

Under the umbrella of “climate justice”, protesters criticized COP26 leaders and negotiators for not acting enough to curb global warming by a maximum of 2°C above the pre-industrial period, as set out in the Paris Agreement.

All the group representatives who spoke at the end of the march said that the COP delegations are precisely the people who provoked the climate crisis and defended a change “in the system”: one of the main targets was consumerism.

Starting this Sunday, Coalition COP26 will promote a parallel conference, called the People’s Summit, to discuss solutions to the crisis “from below”.