Tesla’s forgotten mini electric car resurfaces in projection

Tesla is preparing to expand the line of electric cars with the so-called Model Q (provisional name), a compact model below the Model 3 that should be launched in the market with a price around US$ 25,000 – it will be the cheapest car in the country. brand.

But going back in time to 2018, Elon Musk and associates announced a completely different “Baby-Tesla”. It was Musk himself who revealed in a tweet that the company would be working on a mini electric car, a car that, as we read, could have come true. But from then on, the news always got scarcer.

Like some of his tweets, that one left a lot of room for various interpretations. Was Musk referring to a scaled replica? A one-seat ATV? Or was it his way of describing a car for urban use?

From a financial point of view, this mini car would make more sense, especially now that micro electric cars are becoming more and more successful. This is becoming a reality in China, where the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV stole the Tesla Model 3’s best-selling electric car title earlier this year.

In the absence of any new information about the supposed vehicle, let’s take a look at a set of projections portraying Tesla’s forgotten mini electric car. team work TheClunkerJunker brought us these illustrations that envision a two-door, four-seater microcar with a styling inspired by the bigger brother Model Y.

The author of the illustrations says the booth would feature “recyclable and sustainable materials derived from hemp fiber, discarded milk cartons and wine bottle stoppers.” This mini electric from Tesla promises ample space for four adults thanks to the wide, stretched wheelbase, virtually non-existent front/rear overhangs and a forward-facing instrument panel.

O TheClunkerJunker he also calls this car the Model 2 and the “first Tesla coupe”. We’re not sure about any of these statements, but we definitely find this project very interesting. And what do you think?