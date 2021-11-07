The app driver is gone: With increased cancellations, Procon notifies Uber and 99

RIO — Transportation app users have witnessed the usual five to ten minutes of waiting multiply to an hour due to recurrent cancellations of races by drivers. In a single order, there are consumer reports of a dozen dropouts.

There are also those cases in which, after accepting, the driver changes the route or informs the customer that he is not going to make the trip, forcing him to cancel and pay the fee imposed by the applications or even the full value of the route not covered. And getting that money back hasn’t been easy.

This, incidentally, is the most frequent complaint registered in Procon Carioca against Uber and 99. The applications were notified by the agency to provide clarifications in the face of the increase in complaints.

Until October, Uber had 773 complaints, surpassing the 770 registered in the 12 months of 2020 and well above the 593 in 2019. The 99 registered 225 complaints, against one registered last year and 85 in 2019.

— Excessive cancellation makes the quality of services poor. We want to know the reason for the cancellations – says Igor Costa, president of Procon Carioca.

Milena Marinho, a psychology student from Rio de Janeiro, says she goes through daily cancellation, and counted five in one call:

— Even if I ask for Uber 30 minutes earlier than usual, I always end up late. I’ve already waited an hour. It seems that the driver is evaluating whether it will be worth it.

Felipe Ducca, a resident of Tatuapé, in São Paulo, has already developed a strategy to reduce waiting time:

— I have three apps open until I confirm the race. I’ve received more than eight cancellations in a row until a driver accepted the race. I avoid canceling the races so as not to pay the R$5 fee.

Felipe Ducca, a resident of Tatuapé, in São Paulo, faces difficulties in getting trips through the transport application. Photo: Edilson Dantas / Agência O Globo

abusive practice

Law student Fernanda Melo says that she recently asked her aunt to take her aunt’s grocery shopping, from Vila da Penha to Vila Cosmos, in the North Zone of Rio, and the driver pressured her to cancel:

‘He passed the market and went around. I asked through the app if he was doing this so I could cancel and he said, “Yes, you have 5 minutes to cancel”. I said I wasn’t going to cancel, and threatened to report to Uber. Only then did he cancel.

Driver Rafael Arcanjo, 39, admits the increase in cancellations and that it is a prejudice to accept a short route:

— When I started, Uber paid R$7.75 for a 4km race, on average. Today, it’s only R$ 6.19. Meanwhile, fuel, tires and maintenance have become more expensive.

Delivery men in front of a McDonald’s store in São Paulo Photo: Victor Moriyama / Bloomberg

Driver Luciano da Silva, 39, says that after 99 increased the amount transferred to partners, after a series of complaints from users about cancellations, the problem diminished:

— The main reason for cancellations is the increase in fuel prices. It’s not worth doing a 5km race for R$6.50.

Renata Ruback, chief advisor at Procon Carioca, points out, however, that choosing the consumer is an abusive practice and that applications can be held responsible. And adds:

— Complaints for charges for unmade trips or undue cancellation fees also show a failure of the apps, as there is monitoring of the route taken.

Rafael Calabria, coordinator of the Urban Mobility Program at the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec), recognizes that when the price does not cover the cost of the service, quality suffers. And recommends the consumer to always register complaints:

— It is important for the company to be aware of the situation and also for the consumer protection agencies to take action.

Understand the rules and expert guidelines

Cancellations: According to Procon Carioca, it is an abusive practice when offering a service to choose the customers it will serve. Transport apps can be held responsible for this practice, which has become commonplace among drivers.

Improper billing: Charges for journeys not traveled and for cancellations made by pressure from application drivers must be refunded.

Service: There is no regulation that obliges platforms to maintain telephone service. However, companies must offer efficient ways of communicating and solving problems.

Claim: Consumers can file complaints with companies and, if there is no solution, with Procons and the federal government’s consumer intermediation platform, consumer.gov.br. In addition to solving the individual problem, based on the complaint, it is possible to request changes in practices that benefit everyone.

No driver, says Uber

Uber, in turn, denies having reduced the gain of drivers, stating that there are a number of aid initiatives, including 20% ​​of cashback in fuel. The platform claims that demand grows faster than the number of drivers and that this imbalance can lead to more cancellations per user (who doesn’t want to wait any longer) as well as per driver (who can assume that there will be new tickets with greater gain).

And he adds that he has been implementing initiatives that seek to promote market rebalancing, including dynamic pricing and referral campaigns, with rewards that can reach R$1,500. And remember that it is registered on the government’s conflict intermediation portal consumer.gov.br.

99 says that the cancellation rate in the last 12 months is below 5%, despite the company informing in advance the approximate value, origin, destination of the race and does not limit cancellations.

The company informs that, given the rise in fuel prices, it readjusted the gain of partner drivers from 10% to 25%, launched an incentive package and guaranteed a 10% discount on a fuel network.

