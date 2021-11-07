The Economist: Catastrophe approaches Biden and the Democrats – International

Two of the best books about the job invented by George Washington share the same title: The Impossible Presidency. even the more capable presidents are doomed to fail, writes Jeremi Suri in his most recent work: “Limiting failure and achieving something good along the way—that’s the best we can hope for.”

Even by these grim standards, Joe Biden is sinking. By having received more votes than any other candidate in history, he saw your approval ratings plummet. At this point in a first term, only Donald Trump it was more unpopular. You Democrats just lost the races for top state office in Virginia, where Biden won by a 10 percentage point margin last year. That’s a bad sign for next year’s midterm elections: your party will probably lose majorities in the Legislature.

Democrats in Congress are torn apart by factional quarrels. This year, they passed a big stimulus package, but the rest of Biden’s agenda — a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package approved by the House on Friday, 5, and a ten-year, $1.7 trillion social spending project — stalled.

The legislation will almost certainly include more money for infrastructure, a tax credit to fight child poverty, funding for preschools, a reduction in the cost of prescription drugs, and a clean energy tax credit that will encourage private investment in new generation facilities. These expenses will likely be financed by damaging tax changes, but voters may not care.

In fact, their spirits could soar next year. The number of covid-19 cases has declined since September. If unemployment declines further, supply chain blockages ease, and inflation eases, life will be easier for those who feel the reality is tough. But for Biden, that’s where the good news ends.

Danger in midterm elections

Some of his problems are intrinsic. THE American policy is subject to standards more akin to the laws of physics than horse racing odds. According to one of these standards, the President’s party often loses seats in Congress in midterm elections.

Democrats only have a four-seat wedge in the House of Representatives, so their majority is threatened. Whatever Biden does, the legislative phase of his presidency is therefore likely to pave the way for a regulatory phase. Even so, with a conservative majority in the Supreme Court, he will see restricted his space to reform the country with pens and phone calls.

Beyond next year, Democratic prospects are even more bleak. su lack of popularity among whites without higher education robs them of large chunks outside the cities and suburbs. To win the electoral college, the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, they need more voters than any other party in history.

Winning under these conditions, while simultaneously reforming national institutions and advancing in solving American problems, from public health to the climate to social mobility, is a task for a politician of superhuman talents.

Biden is not that guy. He has dealt admirably with personal woes and, by most accounts, is kind and decent. However, there is a reason why it took him more than 30 years to reach the presidency. You Democratic Party primary voters did not choose him for inspiration, but largely as a defensive maneuver to block the patron of the progressives, Bernie Sanders.

The Joe Biden Debacle

Biden campaigned on his competence, his centrism, his experience in foreign policy and a rejection of vociferous and bold trumpism. But there was a debacle with the withdrawal from Afghanistan, he was taken to the left and into the raging culture wars aggressively as he had never been.

The fact that no voters seem to have any clue as to what his infrastructure and social spending packages are in is partly his fault. Child poverty has dropped by a quarter thanks to a law passed in Congress under his baton. That would sound new to most Democrats.

The problem, however, is not just Biden. The left wing of his party, a class of highly educated activists, consistently assumes that the electorate has similar attitudes to their own about race and the role of government. Virginia is the latest example of this deception. The US is a young and diverse country. The average age of the population is under 40 years old, and only 60% of the country identifies itself as white.

The electorate is different. Guided by the average between the midterm elections of 2018 and 2014, 75% of voters are white and their average age is 53 years. Democrats have a wide advantage among college-educated people. But only 36% of Americans have college degrees. That’s too small a base, especially as Republicans build ties with non-white voters.

When Richard Nixon won in 1972, New Left Democrats were portrayed as supporters of “LSD, amnesty and abortion.” The brand new left can easily be qualified, in the same measure, as a supporter of white guilt and the culture of cancellation, as people who say “the person who gave birth to me” instead of “mother”, and want to send the FBI after of parents who had the nerve to criticize teachers.

These noisy activists and the small number of radicals they elect to Democratic seats make it difficult for the party to win in more moderate areas, even if they do not represent the majority of the party’s voters. Immigration advocates are camped outside the vice president’s residence complaining that Biden has not changed Trump’s border policies. In contrast, Democratic voters in Minneapolis, where George Floyd was murdered, have just voted against replacing the police department with a public safety department.

The exit for the Democratic Party

Countering the Republican message that Biden fulfills the wishes of the radical left will require him to be much more forceful on the sidelines of his party. This could mean that he will have to do things he hates. He may have to advocate for hiring more officers in cities where homicide rates have increased (“refinance the police,” perhaps), or pick fights with the San Francisco school board, which sees Abraham Lincoln as a symbol of white supremacy.

If Democrats believe themselves superior to reprehensible attempts to seize power, then they should see what’s happening in the Republican Party. Glenn Youngkin’s election as Virginia governor suggests that Republicans could win in key states, even with Trump leading his party, acting as upbeat supporters of a culture inspired by former President Ronald Reagan who know how to stir up his partisan base.

In a presidential contest between two candidates, both candidates almost always have a real chance of winning. Biden and his party have to think hard about what they are prepared to do to limit Trump’s risk for another four years. Because that is what a failed Biden presidency could result. / RUSSIAN GUILHERME TRANSLATION