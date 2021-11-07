the latest news from Flamengo

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Disclosure – Flamengo

After the 2-0 victory against Atlético-GO, Flamengo has already started the projection for the clash against Chapecoense, scheduled for next Monday (7), at Arena Condá. And during the morning of this Saturday (6), the cast of the team from Gávea performed at Ninho do Urubu and carried out activities before the trip to the south of the country. While the clash against Verdão do Oeste doesn’t arrive, check out everything that was highlighted in Fla in the last hours.

Journalist says it is difficult for Renato Gaúcho to remain at Flamengo and appoints Jorge Jesus and two others to take over

In his column on UOL Sports, journalist Renato Maurício Prado gave his opinion on Flamengo’s moment, and classified as remote the possibility of coach Renato Gaúcho being kept in the position for the next season. RMP also cited the “dreams of consumption” of the red-black board.

– It is difficult to imagine that Renato Gaúcho will remain in office. The Portuguese Jorge Jesus, Carlos Carvalhal and the Argentine Marcelo Gallardo are dreams of consumption in Gávea. Not even the Libertadores conquest seems capable of guaranteeing survival for Portaluppi, who finally had the 200 million team in his hands, but proved incapable of leading it.

Flamengo: New injuries? Absolute holders twist their foot against Atlético-GO

Important pieces among Flamengo’s holders, the athletes Bruno Henrique and Éverton Ribeiro scared the red-black fan in the victory over Atlético-GO this Friday (5). Both misstep on the lawn of Maracanã and needed medical attention within the four lines.

Despite the scare with the two players, they remained on the field. It is worth remembering that clinical problems have been a tonic in the red-black team in recent weeks, causing several embezzlements for Renato Gaúcho.

Flamengo has advanced negotiations to renew with Adidas; see values

As the end of the relationship approaches, Flamengo is very close to sealing the contract renewal with Adidas. According to journalist Gilmar Ferreira, from the “Extra” newspaper, the conversations between the Rio club and the sports material supplier are advanced, with only final adjustments pending. The new contract must be in effect for five years.

Also according to the journalist, the partnership figures should not undergo major adjustments, and should be around R$ 30 million per season, in addition to a percentage referring to royalties and sales.

Journalist criticizes Flamengo’s absolute titleholder after Brasileirão’s game: “Much below normal”

At UOL Esporte’s live after the triumph over Atlético-GO, journalists Renato Maurício Prado and André Rocha debated on the specific performance of Gabigol. For RMP, Flamengo’s shirt 9 has been showing much below normal in recent matches. In Rocha’s analysis, the player may need a new position in Portaluppi’s team to perform better.

“Gabigol didn’t score today [ontem], but that’s not why. He’s missing the pass and he’s not at his best moment. He needs to improve and enjoy these games to catch up. What he missed with the pass was great, even though he made the perfect pass in the table with Michael. For me, he is way below normal”, lamented Renato.

VAR saw “blow in the belly”, but advised annulment of expulsion in Athletico x Flamengo; check the audios

Aiming to provide greater transparency in the VAR’s operation, CBF announced that it will release the audios and videos of the checks of controversial bids in the decisive straight of the Brasileirão. And the clash between Athletico x Flamengo, held last Tuesday (27), in Curitiba, was one of the first clashes covered by the measure.

The confrontation, marked by the controversy over the annulment of the expulsion of striker Renato Kayzer, had the move explained.

“Marielson, there is a contact yes and even a blow to the belly but I understand as not enough for a red card, ok?”, said Marcio de Gois, referee of the VAR.

“Oh, yeah, I thought he had a knee,” replied the Athletico x Flamengo field referee.

“I’m going to change my decision, restart with a lateral that the ball was out of play and yellow card, removing the red, yellow card”, pointed Marielson Alves da Silva.

