The man who preserves endangered colors | World

In his native village of Teotitlán del Valle in Oaxaca, Mexico, Porfirio Gutiérrez is known in his indigenous community as “El Maestro”.

In Ventura, California, where he now lives, and to the contemporary art world he is captivating, he is an artist with a mission.

But for Gutiérrez, the job is the same: to conserve, preserve and innovate, when necessary, the wisdom and culture of generations associated with making something that keeps everything interesting — color.

But it’s not just any color.

These colors are derived from nature, which means that Gutiérrez’s mission is to discover new and old ways to harvest plants and insects straight from the natural world. and turn them into pigments that offer the glorious fullness of natural dyes.

Gutiérrez’s studio in Ventura is filled with boxes of dried plants and insects.

Most unusual of all is a sparkling silver insect, called cochineal, which will be converted to a luxurious red dye.

These insects are cultivated year after year in the same way that seeds are kept by farmers, passing on environmental wisdom from generation to generation.

For Gutiérrez, color is a way of connecting with the way of life of his ancestors — Photo: BBC

Gutiérrez grows his own cochineal on an impressive wall of cactuses installed in his studio.

Insects grow like parasites on leaves, consuming the juice of the cactus, which produces carminic acid in their body cavities.

When dried and ground, they miraculously turn into a velvety powder and base to a red color.

When compared to the synthetic dyes that are used ​​today in basically all our clothes and fabrics, the natural version is almost always inexplicably better.

It’s the visual equivalent of a tree-ripened peach or a sun-dried tomato. Something inside you recognizes that this is how it should be. And with natural dyes, it’s no different.

Over time and cultures, we’ve carpeted cave floors and dipped our jeans in dye, not because they don’t work otherwise, but because color makes the mundane objects of life memorable.

And if you’re as blessed with knowledge as Gutiérrez, then color strengthens you spiritually and connects you to the way of life of your ancestors — a way of life that sustained civilizations by living in symbiosis with nature.

A way of life that 500 years of colonization has systematically erased.

Gutiérrez does not want the natural dye to regain prominence in the global textile industry because the search for ingredients could lead to more destruction of nature.

He wants us to see that it is possible to earn a living and do good with this exchange of favors with nature: she provides for us, and in return we take only what we need from her.

He wants us to see inside his colors. He wants us to see that every fabric he makes, whether inspired by ancient symbolism or California modernism, carries forward ancient knowledge and sacred wisdom.

Like his nomadic itinerant predecessors, Gutiérrez struggles to keep tradition alive.

He left his village at the age of 18 to pursue new opportunities in the United States. In what he describes as a period of silence, he did not speak the language or eat the food of his indigenous community.

When he returned to the village ten years later, he claims to have seen the faces of his ancestors in his mother’s face.

Gutiérrez manufactures fabrics with handmade paints derived from nature — Photo: Kate Kunath via BBC

That’s when he decided that he would dedicate his life to continuing traditions and transmitting the values ​​of his ancestors to future generations.

The earth, the sheep whose wool turns into thread, the plants that grow freely in nature, and even insects — all are part of Gutierrez’s colors.

Gutiérrez’s work was exhibited at an arts center in the California city of Ojai and is now on display at Arizona State University until July 2022.