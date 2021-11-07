The man who preserves endangered colors

by

Colored fabric wefts

Gutiérrez’s mission is to discover new and old ways to harvest plants and insects straight from the natural world and turn them into pigments that provide natural dyes

In his native village of Teotitlán del Valle in Oaxaca, Mexico, Porfirio Gutiérrez is known in his indigenous community as “El Maestro”.

In Ventura, California, where he now lives, and to the contemporary art world he is captivating, he is an artist with a mission.

But for Gutiérrez, the job is the same: to conserve, preserve and innovate, when necessary, the wisdom and culture of generations associated with making something that keeps everything interesting — color.

But it’s not just any color.