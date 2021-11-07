The newspaper calls Coutinho ‘indolent’ and says that Brazilians had a ‘lazy reaction’ in heating

Philippe Coutinho spent 90 minutes on the bench, and a reaction from the Brazilian was criticized by the Spanish newspaper Sport

As well as against the Dynamo Kiev, for the Champions League, Philippe Coutinho once again the 90 minutes of a game of the Barcelona in the reserve bank. And a reaction from the Brazilian was criticized by the newspaper sport.

At the end of the first stage, due to the injury to Ansu Fati, the coach Sergi Barjuan triggered the Brazilian for the warm-up. And the midfielder’s reaction to being called by the coach was called by the newspaper ‘lazy‘.

In the headline, the Spanish vehicle had highlighted the behavior of Coutinho, the most expensive contract in the history of the culé club, as ‘indolent‘.

“After Ansu Fati was injured at the end of the first half, Sergi Barjuan asked the Brazilian to come out for the warm-up. overly lazy reaction“, he wrote.

“The intensity with which he left the bench was very low and, after the break, the one chosen to replace the striker was Alejandro Baldé,” he added.

Against Celtic of Vigo, Barça even opened 3-0 in the first half. However, he saw the Galician team have a heroic run to the tie in the second half.

With the tie, Barcelona is about to 9th, with 17 spots. The club only returns to acting after the FIFA date. On Saturday (20), he plays against the spanish, at Camp Nou, at 5pm. The match will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.