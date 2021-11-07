The rich are the biggest contributors to the climate catastrophe

posted on 11/06/2021 06:00



Young people participate in the march “Fridays for the Future” in Glasgow, during the United Nations climate conference – (credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP)

The CO2 emissions of the richest 1% in the world must exceed by 30 times the limit of increase in the global average temperature of 1.5º Celsius set as a target by the Paris Agreement in 2030. The conclusion is a report published yesterday by Oxfam, in partnership with the Institute for European Environmental Policy (IEEP) and the Stockholm Environmental Institute (SEI). The publication of the study takes place within the framework of COP26, the United Nations climate conference, in Glasgow. On the streets of the Scottish city, thousands of young people protested to ask for more actions and fewer words from the governments negotiating more ambitious measures against climate change at COP26.

The report estimates how governments’ pledges will affect the carbon emissions of the richest and poorest around the world. According to the dossier, the poorest half of the population will still release CO2 into the atmosphere at levels well below the 1.5º C limit in 2030. To meet the target set by the Paris Agreement, the richest 1% of the world’s population would have to reduce their emissions by about 97% compared to current rates.

Author of the study and head of IEEP’s Low Carbon and Circular Economy Program, Tim Gore explains that the difference in global emissions to keep alive the 1.5ºC target is not the result of consumption by the majority of the world’s population. “It reflects excessive emissions only from the planet’s richest citizens. Closing the emissions gap by 2030 requires governments to target their largest and richest emitters — the climate and inequality crises must be tackled together. ”

In turn, Nafkote Dabi, Oxfam’s head of Climate Policy, said that “the emissions from a single billionaire’s space flight would exceed the lifetime emissions of someone among the billion poorest people on Earth.” “A small elite appears to have a free pass to pollute. Their excessive emissions are fueling extreme weather conditions around the world and jeopardizing the international goal of limiting global warming,” he criticized. “Emissions from the richest 10% alone could push us beyond the agreed limit over the next nine years. This would have catastrophic results for some of the most vulnerable people, who are already suffering from lethal storms, hunger and misery.”

“Failure”

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg declared that COP26 is “a failure”. “It’s no secret that COP6 is a failure,” Thunberg told thousands of protesters gathered in Glasgow. “It’s a two-week celebration of ‘nothing happens here’ and bla bla bla,” he accused. “This is no longer a climate conference. It’s an image washing festival.” After a festive march full of banners, songs and good humor in the Scottish city, Colombian activist Sofia Gutiérrez said: “For us, this fight is a necessity, not a choice”.

During the first week of COP26, country delegations announced grand coalitions to reduce fossil fuel consumption, eliminate financing for traditional energy sources and accelerate the transition, but without providing clear timetables. “Our leaders are not leading. This is leadership,” Greta shouted, pointing to the crowd.

“We’re not going to school, we want to keep the planet cold!” shouted the children in English, many of whom skipped classes accompanied by their parents. Some stood out for their ingenuity: “Climate change is worse than homework,” a child carried on a poster. In another protest, demonstrators characterized as “weather criminals” and in chains were escorted by a “policeman”. Among them was President Jair Bolsonaro.

The “Fridays for the Future” movement was an idea put forward over three years ago by Greta Thunberg. A small symbolic protest in front of the Swedish Parliament has turned into a worldwide movement, which attracts thousands of followers, and whose main meeting point is the UN climate conferences. “Protests like this put pressure on the people in power,” said Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate, one of the stars of the activist generation.

The alarming messages about the health of the planet worry teenagers, warn experts. In October, the UN published a major survey of the G20 countries, that is, the 20 main economies on the planet, in which more than 300,000 young people under 18 participated. While for 65% of adults climate change is a great urgency, for those under 18, the percentage rises to 70%.