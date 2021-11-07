The shame that ennobles and makes Fernanda Montenegro and the “left-handed” “immortal”!

“a very old old woman

He went to piss on a slope,

It filled rivers and streams,

It flooded a river!

Three mills stopped,

A friar drowned,

And the devil of this old woman

He still says he didn’t pee! ”

(Fernando Jorge – “What an exaggerated old lady”! ).

Fernanda Montenegro is 92 years old. The Brazilian Academy of Letters 124 years.

Fernanda Montenegro was an actress all her life. ABL aims to cultivate the Portuguese language and Brazilian Literature.

Those who practice the “performing arts” (actress/actor) are people who give life and voice to a character, decorate the lines, interpret.

ABL welcomes the best writers in the nation, after analyzing literary works.

The Scenic Art or Theater is divided into five genres: Tragic, Dramatic, Comic, Musical and Dance.

Literary Art is organized into three basic genres: narrative, lyrical and dramatic. They are classified according to semantic, syntactic, phonological, formal, contextual criteria.

There are two different arts.

Fernanda Montenegro has always been an actress, she was never a writer. Or rather, he never wrote a work that had great literary value.

So, what made Fernanda Montenegro extraordinary to enter the Brazilian Academy of Letters, this select place, within a country that has 220 million inhabitants, but only 40 “chosen” enter and are called immortal?

She herself answers, with the greatest face, in an interview given to Globo, on 11/05/2021:

“I remember that I came across Afonso Arinos a few times, an elegant and referential figure, and he always told me: ‘Fernanda, enter the Academy.’ I would reply: ‘But me? I’m just an actress, I don’t have a book!’ He insisted: ‘Write a book and enter the Academy.’ Now look at this miracle: the Academy accepts me and it precedes me. It will explain such a phenomenon.”

Tip given. Advice accepted. Fernanda, the actress, will now become a writer. He hires journalist Marta Góes and together they write the book “Prologue, Act, Epilogue”, a kind of autobiography written in two hands, in which he recalls the most important facts of his career. The work was published by Companhia das Letras and launched on 10/10/2019 in a shopping mall in Leblon, in the south of Rio.

Ready. Now nothing was missing. I already had a book. It could become immortal.

The Academy Statute says:

Art. 2 – Only Brazilians who have published works of recognized merit or, outside these genres, books of literary value, in any of the genres of literature, can be full members of the Academy. The same conditions, except for nationality, apply to the corresponding members.

On August 6, he entered his candidacy for the ABL. She said, cynically:

“I signed up and absented myself. I didn’t give an interview, I didn’t dig for space or temper an arrival. That’s not my job. I proposed and left the scene. As an actress, my role is to prepare myself. You only enter the scene when the time comes. .”

He received votes from 32 of the 35 immortals of the Brazilian Academy of Letters.

Cheers! Perfect script! Everything as planned! One hammered on the nail, another on the horseshoe. Close the cloth.

Literary critics disappeared from the soil of the Brazilian nation.

It is necessary for someone to explain the “literary value” of Fernanda Montenegro’s work.

As there are no more literary critics, journalists have said that as an actress she must be a great novelist. Or poetess. Or, I don’t know, a great biographer of herself. Someone needs to explain, register, such a remarkable work that had such great merit. Or was it all a great rascality?

In the book “The Academy of Fardão e da Confusão: the Brazilian Academy of Letters and its mortal ‘Imortals'”, journalist Fernando Jorge criticizes the election of “personalities” to the ABL, that is, influential people in society, but whose main occupation was not literature and who often produced materials just so they could be elected, never returning to produce any work of literary value.

The researcher also criticizes the electoral process, as it would not be based on the “literary merits of the candidates”.

Bingo! It perfectly framed Fernanda Montenegro.

From within their tombs, renowned writers of Brazilian Literature, but who never played the game of “Academics”, who were not “friends of friends”, who criticized the ABL and realized that it lost respect when it became a “grouping of conformist writers and powerful and vain politicians”, offer a resounding boo to Fernanda Montenegro:

– Lima Barreto, Monteiro Lobato, Carlos Drummond de Andrade, Gilberto Freyre, Sérgio Buarque de Holanda, Caio Prado Júnior, Graciliano Ramos, Cecília Meireles, Clarice Lispector, Vinícius de Moraes, Erico Verissimo, Mário Quintana Paulo Leminski, Jorge de Lima, Gerardo Melo Mourão, António Cândido de Mello e Sousa, Autran Dourado, Rubem Fonseca, Dalton Trevisan, Raduan Nassar.

And more boos and boos for the ABL, because it became “immortal”, figures such as:

– Getúlio Vargas (politician), Aurélio de Lira Tavares (member of the 1969 Board), José Sarney and Fernando Henrique Cardoso, former presidents of the Republic; Pernambuco senator Marco Maciel, former vice president of the Republic; Santa Catarina politician Lauro Müller; doctor Ivo Pitanguy, plastic surgeon; the inventor Santos Dumont, who despite his great scientific contributions, was not dedicated to literary production; Assis Chateaubriand, communications magnate in Brazil between the late 1930s and early 1960s; Roberto Marinho, founder of the country’s largest media empire; Merval Pereira, journalist for Rede Globo; and Paulo Coelho.

The act of Fernanda Montenegro, the “Grand Dama do Teatro”, is an affront to Brazilian writers, a disincentive to all Literature professors and students, a blow to the head of literary critics (if any still exist) and a kick. in the intelligence and good faith of all Brazilians.

It is an affront to writers because it clearly exposes that they need to be “friends of friends” in order to be recognized;

It is a disincentive for Literature professors and students, because it clearly shows the innards of Brazilian culture, how it moves and who it honors.

It’s a painful blow to the head of “Literary Critics”, because they don’t know what to criticize in a work unanimously acclaimed by the ABL.

It’s a kick in Brazilians’ intelligence and good faith, because they never imagined that a 92-year-old “lady” would be capable of committing such an ignominy against the nation’s creeping Literature, which does not have a single Nobel Prize in Literature.

Fernanda Montenegro is the old woman of the verses that opens the text: she pissed on a slope, drowned the entire country, has no idea of ​​the wrongdoings or the extent of her act and still says she didn’t pee. Remembering:

“a very old old woman

He went to piss on a slope,

It filled rivers and streams,

It flooded a river!

Three mills stopped,

A friar drowned,

And the devil of this old woman

He still says he didn’t pee! ”

(Fernando Jorge – “What an exaggerated old woman”!).