‘Threat of dismissal’ will not make people vaccinate, says Queiroga

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said today that the way to encourage the population is through trust and not “by force”. He participated in an event in Manaus, for Malaria Day in the Americas, during which he also highlighted that vaccination is the best solution to fight the covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s not going to be the basis of force that we’re going to bring the population to vaccines. We’re going to bring it by persuasion. It’s not going to be with the threat of dismissal that we’re going to make people get vaccinated,” said the minister. The information and speech were released by CNN Brasil.

Queiroga’s statement is in line with the recent decision of the Ministry of Labor. An ordinance issued earlier this week prohibits dismissals for cause of employees who refuse to take vaccine against covid-19.

Last Thursday (4), Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), determined that the Minister of Labor and Welfare, Onyx Lorenzoni, should be heard within five days about the portfolio’s decision. The case came to the minister after the Sustainability Network filed an action with the Supreme Court against the decision of the Ministry of Labor.

The party argues that the government measure encourages the agendas of anti-vaccination groups by creating barriers against policies to stimulate immunization. The ordinance obliges employers to financially reimburse employees who have been fired for refusing to provide proof of vaccination.

Minister calls for the population to get vaccinated

The minister also stressed the need to “advance further” in vaccination. During a visit to a vaccination post in a mall in Manaus, Queiroga made an appeal for the population to be fully vaccinated.

The head of Health also recalled about the booster dose. He called immunosuppressed people, health workers and seniors over 60 for the 3rd injection.

If you have not yet been given the second dose of the vaccine #Covid-19, go to the nearest vaccination station and complete your vaccination schedule! For immunosuppressed people, healthcare workers and seniors over 60, it is important to remember the booster dose! #Vaccinated Homeland pic.twitter.com/PxJ4BUoCFS — Ministry of Health (@minsaude) November 6, 2021

* With information from Estadão Content