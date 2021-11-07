Tiago Nunes welcomes family, intensifies work in Ceará and seeks a new mentality at the club – Alexandre Mota

The coach James Nunes completed two months in charge of Ceará and intensified the work. With a positive internal evaluation, the professional believes in performance evolution and bet on the implementation of a new mindset at the club for longer work, until 2022.

The total focus is on the present, the closer approximation of the G-8 of the Brasileirão, which could lead to an international spot in the final rounds of the Brasileirão. Behind the scenes, however, the favorable environment allows for greater projection, with the coach’s family arriving in the capital of Ceará during the week.

“I was very well received by guys who have been here for 40 years, wardrobe, masseuse, everyone gave me support to feel happy and comfortable. This has to be valued and has weight, this meets my purpose, of leave a healthy environment. Evolve, but that the people around me evolve. When I feel that I have this environment, it awakens in me the desire to stay because we see the possibility of growth,” he said at a press conference on Thursday (5), before the duel with Cuiabá.

With the 2nd longest streak undefeated in Serie A, Grandpa faces: Cuiabá (C), Athletico-PR (F), Sport (C), Fortaleza (F), Atlético-GO (F), Corinthians (C), Flamengo (F), América-MG (C) and Palmeiras (F). With a more offensive posture in recent games, the objective is to consolidate this style for the future.

new requirements

Thus, the degrees of demand and expectation must be increased, starting gradually. Today, for example, one of the challenges of the technical committee is to establish a new classification for an event at Conmebol, such as the Sudamericana, in addition to seeking the Top-10.

For this, new flows were implemented internally with Tiago Nunes. On a day-to-day basis, the coach arrives in Porangabuçu at 7:00 am and usually ends the day only on the night shift, always involved with the different sectors, in addition to contacting the football department.

With the advance of the coming months, in case of goals set, a makeover at the club is expected to achieve greater achievements. “The mentality for me is what improves the most. Not giving up, fighting until the end, wanting to beat everyone, no matter where they are,” he added.