Toilet leak at SpaceX will force astronauts to wear diapers | Innovation

Space travel is becoming routine in the lives of billionaires Jeff Bezoz and Elon Musk and is often surrounded by cutting-edge technology, but a leak in Musk’s SpaceX bathroom will force astronauts on the International Space Station to wear diapers for the trip. home.

Megan McArthur, who is part of the crew, said at a press conference this Saturday (6) that conditions are suboptimal. She however claimed to be confident in the success of the mission. “We are prepared to overcome this. Space travel is full of small challenges and this is another one of them,” he said.

The same problem delayed the takeoff that would bring a new team of astronauts to the space station. In addition, climate issues also hindered the new mission.

The team has been on the space station for 6 months and embarks this Sunday on a 20-hour journey back to Earth. The initial plan is for the crew to wait for the arrival of new astronauts, but the meeting will not happen. Shane Kimbrough explained that the exchange of experiences helps with the routine of life in space, but that technically there will be no obstacles for the colleagues who should arrive soon.

NASA partnered with SpaceX and Boeing to transport crew to the space station (in 2011, the US space agency retired its fleet, and in subsequent years, Americans hitchhiked on Russian space capsules).