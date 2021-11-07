Toyota #8 wins in Bahrain. Kobayashi, López and Conway are bi at WEC

VERSTAPPEN x HAMILTON IN THE MEXICO GP FREE TRAININGS + MARÍLIA MENDONÇA | Briefing

The 2021 season of the World Endurance ended this Saturday (6) with the 8 Hours of Bahrain dispute, in Sakhir, and crowned the great champions. In the final dispute of the championship, the victory in the main class, hypercars, went to the Toyota #8, with a crew formed by Kazuki Nakajima — who bids farewell to the tracks this weekend to become director of the Japanese brand —, Sébastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley. The Toyota #7 team only needed to finish the race to confirm the title win, which came with second place in the race. Kamui Kobayashi, José María ‘Pechito’ López and Mike Conway won the bi-championship of the World Endurance Championship, thus repeating the feat achieved in 2019/20.

There wasn’t exactly a fight for victory. The #8 took the lead early on and was escorted by the Toyota #7.

Victory for Toyota #8 and title for #7 this Saturday in Bahrain (Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing)

The Alpine, third car in action in the hypercar class, but which competed this season with an LMP1 adapted from the former Rebellion team, faced problems early in the race due to gearshift problems, thus losing many laps compared to the hypercars Japanese. The trio formed by André Negrão, Nicolas Lapierre and Mathieu Vaxivière recovered, but sought the possible result, third place overall and in the class.

The decision of the LMP2 class title was settled with the victory of Team WRT. Robin Frijns crossed the finish line and secured the World Cup for the crew also formed by Charles Milesi and Ferdinand Habsburg. The set of LMP2 #28 of the Jota team, formed by Stoffel Vandoorne, Sean Gelael and Tom Blomqvist, started the race with real chances to get the title, just being ahead of the opposing crew. However, the prototype finished just over 1min ago.

Double party for Toyota at 8 Hours of Bahrain (Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing)

Jota’s second car, the #38 of crew formed by António Félix da Costa, Roberto González and Anthony Davidson, finished third in the class. The race marked another farewell: Davidson ended his career as a professional driver this Saturday.

In the LMP2 Pro-Am subclass, victory in Bahrain went to Racing Team Nederland, with a trio formed by Frits van Eerd, Giedo Van der Garde, and Job van Uitert. As Van Eerd was the only driver of the trio to have completed all six races in the championship, the Dutch businessman was declared the champion of the sub-category.

The dispute in the LMGTE-Pro class, consisting of only four cars, was fierce from the beginning to the end of the 8 Hours of Bahrain. The confrontation between the Porsche #92, manned by Kevin Éstre, Neel Jani and this weekend also by Michael Christensen and the Ferrari of AF Corse #51, by Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, was defined when just over 10 minutes remained. towards the end of the test.

Controversy at GTE-Pro: Alessandro Pier Guidi plays on Michael Christensen’s Porsche (Photo: Reproduction)

At the end of the last corner of the Bahraini circuit, Pier Guidi touched the rear of the Porsche guided by Christensen, who spun. The incident came under investigation by the commissioners of evidence.

Shortly after opening the lead from the incident, Pier Guidi pitted for a quick refueling, so Christensen pulled over again. The chase lasted until the end. Whoever finished ahead would get the title, but the commissioners’ investigation was still pending. On the track, Daniel Serra, driving the Ferrari #52 of AF Corse, finished third alongside his teammate, Spaniard Miguel Molina.

If in LMGTE-Pro the definition of the title was still sub judice, at LMGTE-Am there were no doubts. AF Corse celebrated the achievement after winning the competition with Nicklas Nielsen, François Perrodo and Alessio Rovera.

The TF Sport trio, formed by Felipe Fraga, Ben Keating and Dylan Pereira, opened the competition with chances to fight for the cup: they had to win the race and hope that the #83 AF Corse trio would finish fifth behind. But it was the Aston Martin #33 of the German team that ran into problems throughout the race, from the first lap. The crew finished 12th in the class, right behind the Aston Martin #98 piloted by Augusto Farfus, Marcos Gomes and Canadian Paul Dalla Lana.