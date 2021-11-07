Traders in ES take losses with “Pix’s coup”. know how to protect yourself

Photo: Reproduction





A year after its launch, the Brazilian instant payment system, Pix, is a success. Synonymous with ease and speed in payments, it did not take long to turn tools in the hands of criminals who find loopholes to apply scams.

So much so that the growth of scams and cases of lightning kidnapping led the Central Bank of Brazil to limit the value of transactions to R$1,000 between 8 pm and 6 am and on weekends. According to the Criminal Indicators Panel of the Secretary of State for Public Security, from January to October this year alone, 2659 crimes were registered, also involving electronic means of payment.

But it’s not just consumers who fall for scams. Many business owners report that the losses from Pix scams are more and more recurrent.

Merchant in the center of Vitória, Luiz Carlos Júnior had to change his habits at the time of sale after taking several hits via Pix.

“The feeling that remains is one of revolt. Unfortunately, it is a sacrifice to keep a store open with so many expenses and difficulties that we are going through in this crisis in Brazil. Now, what remains for us is to carry out Pix only with the verbal authorization of the owner of the store. store, after confirming the money in the company account and without using Whatsapp”, he explains.

Another victim was businessman Aurimar Júnior. He fell into the fake Pix voucher mode. He reported that the alleged customer contacted the store through Whatsapp, requesting a budget for a cell phone in the amount of R$4,000.

“The delivery person took the goods to her, who, at the same time, sent the payment receipt. Shortly thereafter, the delivery person contacted me to verify that the money had really fallen into the account. When I identified that the receipt was false, the person had already left. I even tried to talk to her, asking for explanations, but it was too late,” he says.

When the businessman had already lost hope of recovering his loss, the Cariacica police station got in touch, saying that the device had been recovered.

Purchase was BRL 310, but woman typed 31 cents

In another case of scammers using Pix, trader Geraldo Antônio Ramos reported two scams by the same person in his trade. In the first case, he says that a woman tried to make the first blow on May 20th. The suspect chose three dresses with a total value of R$310.

Photo: Reproduction TV Vitória

Merchant Geraldo Antônio Ramos reports that the customer typed cents instead of the total value of purchases

When making the payment, he said he was in a hurry, made the transfer and left before the attendant could check the amount. The real amount transferred by the scammer was R$0.31.

On July 6, the same woman returned to the store to apply another scam. On the Pix receipt, the payment amount of only R$0.01 appears, but the purchase was R$475. This time, all employees were already alert not to deliver any goods until the payment was confirmed.

“As the customer had just left the store, we were able to catch her going down the escalator to the supermarket. After several clashes and discussions, she decided to return the purchase,” says the businessman.

Experts advise caution before finalizing the purchase

The specialist in Technological Security, Eduardo Pinheiro, warns that it is necessary

Photo: Reproduction TV Vitória

Cybersecurity expert Eduardo Pinheiro urges merchants to be aware if the bank account is in the customer’s name

always suspect. After all, protected by anonymity behind a screen, it is not possible to know who is a scammer and who is a client.

“Look for references from who you are trading and pay attention to the details of the deal. Especially if the bank account is in the name of the person who is making the purchase because many criminals use third-party names to activate bank accounts and also prepaid phone lines “, advises.

Photo: Reproduction TV Vitória

Delegate André Landeira suggests opening an exclusive account for receipts via Pix

The chief delegate of the Civil Police of Campo Grande, in Cariacica, André Landeira, started to guide the merchants after meeting an owner of a bicycle store, who was also targeted by the scammers.

“An alert that we make, which is the same alert we gave to the store owner: open an exclusive account for receipts via Pix, so that sellers and cashiers have access to the account to see if the money really came in or not” , reported.

Banks can be held responsible

Photo: Reproduction TV Vitória

Lawyer and expert Raphael Câmara warns that banks are not always held responsible for scams on Pix

The lawyer and expert in Consumer Law, Raphael Câmara, explains that not every scam involving Pix is ​​the bank’s responsibility. “The bank is held responsible if these offenses occur within the bank branches or even using the bank’s own website. But in cases of more serious crimes, such as lightning kidnappings, which have occurred a lot because of Pix, the bank is not held responsible because this fact cannot be attributed to the branch or any employee of the institution”, he differentiates.

How to act if you are a victim

If even with all the care, the person ends up being a victim of a scam, the specialists’ recommendation is to prepare the police report as quickly as possible, presenting as much evidence and details as possible. BO can be done online, no need to go to a police station.

The head of the Fraud Precinct, Douglas Silveira, highlights the importance of registering the police report after falling into a coup.

“Very cautiously, check if it is the correct value before delivering the goods. It can be online, it can be at the nearest police station or at the Fraud Office, but it is fundamental and important to report it. Even if the value is small, we do we advise that at least make the police report so that we can map these scams” he highlights.

Making the police report, according to the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), is essential because all transactions via Pix are traceable and, thus, it is possible to identify criminals.

The next step is to contact your bank or financial institution to find ways to get your money back and prevent more people from becoming victims.

Tips to avoid falling into Pix scams

– Set a daily limit for transfer via Pix on your bank’s app or official website;

– Perform transactions only on the app or your bank’s official website;

– Make sure the bank or store website you are browsing is the correct one;

– Check if the website you are browsing is safe by clicking on the padlock that is next to the browser address bar;

– Don’t click on links or download files from suspicious emails. Make sure the email has a trusted domain. In case of doubt, look for an official communication channel;

– Do not carry out financial transactions when connected to public networks such as shopping malls and restaurants;

– When disclosing your Pix key to people and companies that you do not have a trusting relationship with, prefer to inform the random key;

– Enable two-step authentication on all apps and social networks that offer the option.

With information from the presenter Douglas Camargo, from TV Vitória/Record TV