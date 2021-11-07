Travis Scott: What is known about the riot that killed 8 at the rapper’s show in Texas

by

Audience was enjoying the Astroworld festival show just before a riot that left 8 dead

Police in Houston, Texas, have opened a criminal investigation into the Astroworld festival deaths on Friday (5/11).

At least eight people died and dozens of people were injured after a riot in a crowd on the opening night of the music event in Houston, Texas. The victims were between 14 and 27 years old.

Police are also investigating reports that someone in the audience had injected people with drugs.

The incident began around 9:15 pm on Friday (local time). There was panic as the crowd began to head to the front of the stage during rapper Travis Scott’s performance.