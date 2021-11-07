Travis Scott: What is known about the riot that killed 8 at the rapper’s show in Texas

2 hours ago

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Audience was enjoying the Astroworld festival show just before a riot that left 8 dead

Police in Houston, Texas, have opened a criminal investigation into the Astroworld festival deaths on Friday (5/11).

At least eight people died and dozens of people were injured after a riot in a crowd on the opening night of the music event in Houston, Texas. The victims were between 14 and 27 years old.

Police are also investigating reports that someone in the audience had injected people with drugs.

The incident began around 9:15 pm on Friday (local time). There was panic as the crowd began to head to the front of the stage during rapper Travis Scott’s performance.

Many people were sandwiched between the audience and the stage. About 300 people were treated for injuries such as cuts and bruises — and there are reports that there were not enough first responders to attend to all the injured.

Investigation

The police investigation into the tragedy will involve the police’s homicide and narcotics divisions. Authorities will analyze the video of the scene to try to identify the causes of the panic and what prevented people from escaping.

Several spectators had to be reanimated with an overdose anti-drug medication, including a security official who police said appeared to have an injection mark.

“We have a report from a security officer … who was trying to restrain or grab a citizen and had a sting in his neck,” said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

“When he was examined, he lost consciousness,” he added. “He was reanimated and the medical staff noticed a sting similar to the sting you would get if someone were trying to inject you [com algo].”

In his first statement since the Twitter event, rapper Travis Scott thanked police and emergency services and said he was “committed to working with the Houston community to support families in need.”

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Riot happened during rapper Travis Scott’s concert

He later posted a video message on Instagram in which he encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact authorities.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, appeared on the music scene in 2013 and has since received eight Grammy nominations. He has a son with famous socialite Kylie Jenner, who was among the 50,000 people who attended the show.

In 2018, he pleaded guilty to one charge of public disorder after encouraging people to take the stage at a concert in the US state of Arkansas.

According to a local newspaper, Travis Scott also paid nearly $7,000 (R$38,000) to two people who said they were injured at the event.

The reports of those who escaped the turmoil

Angelica Houses, gives BBC News in Houston

The night was not supposed to end the way it did. The streets surrounding the Astroworld festival site are still closed and the venue is mostly empty except for staff and a heavy police presence.

Edward, a 25-year-old Houston native and a longtime Travis Scott fan, has attended Friday’s performances and two previous Astroworld festivals.

He was right in the middle of the crowd when the panic started. As the turmoil worsened in a matter of minutes, desperate concertgoers tried to escape, pushing and pulling.

“I personally made a girl grab and hold on to me to save her life,” he said. “I had to calm her down because she literally thought she was about to die.”

Edward said he made a protective circle with his arms around her so she could catch her breath. He was able to pull her out of the crowd and help her to safety. When he left, he saw unconscious people around him, some already receiving care.

Another participant, Andy Pacheco, filmed the moment when show-goer Seanna Faith, in a desperate plea for help, climbed onto a platform where there was a cameraman to ask her to do something about the crowd growth. She wanted the cameraman to call the police or doctors. But your request for help was in vain.

Later, Faith wrote online that she had managed to escape a “hole” of people as the crowd became more intense.

She managed to pull herself and a friend out and was trying to get help for others.

People come to these festivals to get away from reality and feel like they belong to a musical community. On Friday night, that feeling turned into something macabre.