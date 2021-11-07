Truck loaded with RTX graphics cards stolen in the US

The shortage of chips has made the acquisition of graphics graphics cards almost a mission impossible. And some criminals decided to make the situation worse. According to Jacob Freeman, EVGA Product Manager, thieves stole and fled with a truck full of EVGA RTX 30-Series graphics cards.

According to Freeman, at the time of the robbery, the graphics cards were moving from San Francisco, USA, to EVGA’s distribution center in Southern California. It is not yet known how many people were affected by the theft of the lot.

The company has posted a statement that it is illegal to “buy or receive” stolen goods, as well as to “hide, sell, retain or help conceal the sale or retention” of such property. EVGA also states that it “will not record or honor any warranty or upgrade claim” on stolen cards.

Unpublished case? No way. In 2020, around US$340,000 (approximately R$1.8 million) of GeForce RTX 3090s graphics cards were stolen from MSI’s China factory. With rising prices caused by shortages, equipment has become a prime target for thieves.

Nvidia certainly already works with the next generation of graphics cards from the GeForce RTX line, but the American brand may launch a new variant of its more powerful model before moving on to the RTX 40 series, delivering the RTX 3090 Ti to the market According to the latest rumors, this GPU model should bring a new connector and consume almost 30% more power from the source.

When Nvidia launched the GeForce RTX 3090 in September of last year, it showed the world a quieter, more powerful GPU, while inaugurating a new ceiling for desktop power consumption. The model has a 350 watt TDP, which should be surpassed later this year with the likely 3090 Ti and its 450 watts.

