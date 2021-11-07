Turnaround: Icardi tries to make ‘final deal’ to renew marriage with Wanda

If the marriage of Icardi and Wanda Nara were a television series, this weekend’s episode of the current season would be called: ‘the return attempt – part 2′. In the last episode, Wanda categorically stated that the PSG striker was a turning page in his life. But it looks like Icardi won’t let go, as the player paved the way for a game changer (or Plot Twist, as they say in the movies) in that decision.

This Saturday, Icardi made a new publication with the two hugs and the phrase ‘Te amo’, in good Spanish, which shows that behind the public expressions of affection, he continues to fight for a marriage that suffered damages due to an alleged betrayal by the player.

In the first chapter of the current season, Icardi and an Argentine model became the target of controversy after Wanda published, in October, a cryptic message in Instagram stories, not following the PSG player and deleting photos with him. She even fired a string of hints at her would-be lover.

The player even disabled his verified profile with more than 7.5 million followers on Instagram. Before that, Mauro Icardi was already making a series of posts about his wife, while seeking reconciliation.

First season had love triangle with Maxi López

Wanda and Icardi have been together since 2013. The couple’s involvement is fraught with controversy, since Nara is the ex-wife of Maxi López, ex-Vasco, who was a close friend of PSG’s No. 9 shirt. Maxi and Wanda were together for nearly eight years and had three children.

The two separated in 2013, and soon after she engaged in a relationship with Mauro Icardi. Since then, Maxi and Wanda have exchanged barbs through social networks, with the player repeatedly declaring that he faced difficulties in keeping in touch with the children he had with his ex-wife.

know more

+ Marília Mendonça dies after a plane crash in Minas Gerais

+ Famous people lament the death of Marília Mendonça after a plane crash

+ Plane carrying Marília Mendonça crashes in the interior of Minas Gerais

+ Video: Man with a broken-down car in RJ goes viral due to an unusual detail

+ Amazon driver fired after woman caught driving out of backyard

+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Sprinter becomes complete motorhome; meet the model



+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence