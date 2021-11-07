Tuvalu minister records speech for COP 26 from under the sea in protest against risk of island disappearing | Cop 26

A minister from the island of Tuvalu, Simon Kofe, drew attention on Wednesday (4) when he spoke in a video shown at the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in a suit and tie, but in the sea and with water until the knee.

Tuvalu is one of the islands located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a few meters above the sea. It is in danger of disappearing in the coming decades due to rising sea levels caused by global warming.

The island’s Ministry of Communications posted behind-the-scenes photos of the video on social media and stated that the video is intended precisely to reflect “the reality situations faced in Tuvalu due to the impacts of climate change and rising sea levels.”

Afraid of bringing the coronavirus to the region, only three of the 14 Pacific leaders – from Palau, Fiji and Tuvalu – traveled to the COP26 climate talks to push for deep cuts in greenhouse gases by big emitters led by China and the U.S.

In September, the World Bank warned that 216 million people in six regions of the world – including about 50 million people in East Asia and the Pacific – could be forced to move from their countries by 2050 to escape adverse weather events.

In the Pacific islands, however, the situation is much more urgent: the expectation is that these islands will be swallowed by the Pacific Ocean in 10 or 15 years.

Tuvalu – a territory of only 12,000 inhabitants – and the islands of the Pacific are one of the most vulnerable places to the increase in temperature on the planet. It is also one of the most isolated: the island state was one of the rare countries not to register cases of Covid-19, according to Reuters.

“The islands of the Pacific are disappearing – we are literally sinking,” Seve Paeniu, Tuvalu’s finance minister told Reuters at COP26. It had been two years since he left the island.

The island of Fiji, neighboring Tuvalu, is already trying to relocate 75 communities to the interior of the territory to escape the rising sea.

Although the Pacific Islands are among the smallest emitters of greenhouse gases, they suffer disproportionately from the consequences of climate change.

The region’s severe coral discoloration, for example, resulting from global warming in the oceans, makes the reefs of the South Pacific difficult to reproduce, which further worsens the dangers of rising sea levels.