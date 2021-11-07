UFC 268: Alex Poatan blasts Andreas Michailidis with knockout on preliminary card | combat

Alex Poatan’s debut in the UFC was in the best “kickboxer” style. With a safe performance in the first round, when he had to deal with Andreas Michailidis’ wrestling, the Brazilian middleweight returned to the second round willing to end the fight. And it ended in spectacular fashion, with a knockout with a flying knee, showing that he is ready to face anyone in the event.

– I trained a lot for this fight and I’m very happy. I thank everyone and my opponent for making this fight with me. I saw that he was giving everything, that he came in afraid of my beatings, and was a little scared at the end of the round, and got tired. In the second round I took the opportunity to finish the fight. I saw that he fell already out of condition, but when he hit the ground, I saw that he came back, and I had to finish the job – said Poatan after the fight.

The fight began with Michailidis exchanging a few blows before taking Poatan down at the rail. The Greek couldn’t hold the Brazilian on the ground, but he controlled his back and went for the pressure, using his body weight to tire Poatan. The Brazilian managed to turn around and face Michailidis, who would not let go of him so as not to give him any space. The referee took the fight to the center of the octagon, but the Greek stopped the Brazilian again until the end of the round.

Very tired on the way back to the second round, Michailidis also had a large swelling below his left eye. At the start of the round, Poatan dodged a low kick from the Greek and applied a flying knee that imploded Michailidis, achieving a sensational knockout.

In a lukewarm fight largely controlled by American Dustin Jacoby, Brazilian light heavyweight John Allan was defeated by unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28 and 30-27), reaching his third straight bout without a win. , while the American reached the mark of seven unbeaten fights.

The fight started with the two athletes looking for kicks to the legs. While Jacoby prepared attacks with jabs to enter the Brazilian’s range, Allan moved and sought attacks at speed in the counterattack. The American started to connect more punches in the middle of the round, while the Brazilian lost his precision. Jacoby used his larger wings well and kept Allan at bay, managing to score without taking too many hits.

The second round saw Jacoby using his jabs a lot to keep Allan at bay and prepare his straight right. Allan was still having a hard time getting close to the American, and he was getting hit hard. Appearing some wear, the Brazilian could not control Jacoby when he managed to pierce his rival’s range of action. In the final minute of the second round, Jacoby landed a finger in Allan’s eye for the second time, but was not penalized by the point loss.

With the advantage of winning the first two rounds, Dustin Jacoby tried to control the third round by keeping John Allan at bay with jabs and high kicks. The Brazilian was unable to reverse the combat scenario, even trying to constantly attack the American.

Bruno Souza debuts with defeat to Armenian

Making his UFC debut, former LFA featherweight champion Bruno Souza, who accepted the fight a week early, replacing TJ Laramie and didn’t hit the weight, ended up being defeated by Armenian Melsik Baghdasaryan by unanimous decision of the judges (triple). 29-28), ending an undefeated streak of 10 fights.

The first round started with both fighters looking for low kicks. Souza kept his karate base and moved well. Baghdasaryan, on the other hand, was looking for counterattacks. The Brazilian was trying to enter at speed in the Armenian’s guard, coming out right away and firing kicks at the waistline. Shortly after halfway through the round, Souza tried a “single leg” to get the takedown, but Baghdasaryan defended himself well, avoiding going to the ground.

The second round started with Baghdasaryan showing more aggression, seeking the attack right away. Souza defended himself, but a second attack by the Armenian hit the Brazilian in the left eye, who accused him of having felt the punch. Maintaining the elusive style of Machida karate, the Brazilian avoided the approach of his rival, and counterattacked Baghdasaryan using his wingspan to hit the rival. The fight improved in the final minute of the round, with both athletes trying to score.

Bruno Souza started the third round better, connecting a good jab and straight combination to Baghdasaryan’s face after the Armenian attempted a top-down kick that went close to the Brazilian’s head. The fight’s panorama remained similar to that of the previous rounds. Souza tried again the takedown with “single leg” at the end of the round, but the Armenian again defended himself, and started to let time pass, avoiding Souza’s attacks until the end of the fight.

Chris Barnett retires Gian Villante with knockout

Anyone who sees a carcass does not see agility. Chubby Chris Barnett, at the top of his 119kg, got a sensational knockout over Gian Villante at UFC 268. With a spectacular high kick at 2m23s of the second round, he took down his rival, who had already announced that this would be his fight. retirement. To complete the show, he completed the show celebrating with a somersault in the air, falling in a sitting position and vibrating a lot in the octagon.

– This guy has a cement head! My foot is burning with pain. This guy here is retiring, and this is his town. Applaud him as loud as you can because he deserves it! – Chris Barnett said after the fight.

Ian Garry blasts Jordan Williams in debut

Irish welterweight Ian Garry lived up to the hype surrounding his name. With a spectacular debut in the octagon, the fighter knocked out American Jordan Williams at 4:59 of the first round with a devastating right-hand cross, which wiped out his rival in the last second of the round. Unbeaten at 23, the fighter reached his eighth victory in eight fights as a professional.

– It’s fantastic to fight on stage where Ali, Tyson, Mayweather, Pacquiao and all the big names in the world have already performed. I was nervous for the first time in my life, of course, but I gradually calmed down. I’m going to be world champion, and I’m going to repeat the words of a certain Irishman who has been here: “I’m not here to participate. I’m here to dominate,” said Garry, paraphrasing none other than fellow countryman Conor McGregor.

After a nervous start, in which he received two good blows from Williams, Garry gradually calmed down in the fight and imposed his game. Controlling the American on the grid and applying two good altar knees, the Irishman took advantage of an attack error by Williams, in which he left his face exposed, and applied a nice right cross to the opponent’s chin, who fell unconscious a second from break.

Imavov defeats Shahbazyan by knockout

In a tough fight, with good moments for both fighters, the Russian naturalized French middleweight Nassourdine Imavov defeated the Armenian American Edmen Shahbazyan by TKO at 4:42 of the second round. This was Imavov’s third win in four UFC fights. Shahbazyan suffered his third consecutive defeat.

The two rounds were very busy, with balance in the first and Imavov’s clear dominance in the second. The Russian tried four times for the submission with a hand triangle and a technical tie, but Shahbazyan bravely resisted. But, tired, he ended up falling under the fence, and, trapped in a crucifix, he was left with his head exposed, receiving consecutive elbows from top to bottom until the referee ended the dispute.

Chris Curtis crown awaits with knockout of Phil Hawes

Anyone watching the fight between middleweights Phil Hawes and Chris Curtis could never have imagined that Hawes, who was coming off seven straight wins and dominating the dispute largely in front of a Curtis who was making his debut and was practically a fixed target, would suffer two hard blows and knocked out at 4m27s of the first round.

Curtis’ victory capped a 12-year wait for him to enter the UFC, with a refusal by Dana White at the 2018 Contender Series. True, it was for the patience of waiting for a break in Hawes’ guard. The breach appeared, and he landed a left hook to his head that shook his rival. A knee to the waistline in the sequence brought down Hawes, who didn’t resist and was knocked out.

