UFC 268: Kamaru Usman beats Colby Covington on training pace and retains welterweight title | combat

In the main event of UFC 268, and the one that had the biggest rivalry among its protagonists, the belt remained with the champion. Acting practically at training pace, Kamaru Usman was superior to Colby Covington during most of the dispute, he was practically not threatened in the Octagon and won the fight by unanimous decision of the judges (48-47, 48-47 and 49-46).

1 of 5 Kamaru Usman defeated Colby Covington via unanimous decision and retained the welterweight belt at UFC 268 — Photo: Getty Images Kamaru Usman defeated Colby Covington via unanimous decision and retained his welterweight belt at UFC 268 — Photo: Getty Images

The main event began with the two fighters studying each other, and when Colby Covington attempted a takedown, Kamaru Usman made the spin, reversed position and nearly kept the American on the ground. Back to the standup fight, the two again measured the distance. When Covington tried the takedown again, Usman repeated his defense, trying to knock the challenger to the ground, but without success.

2 out of 5 Kamaru Usman beats Colby Covington at UFC 268 — Photo: Getty Images Kamaru Usman beats Colby Covington at UFC 268 — Photo: Getty Images

Covington started the second round taking a disadvantage in striking, always receiving blows when he took the initiative in the fight. Usman was superior in striking accuracy and control of distance. The American could not bother the Nigerian, and received blows at close range. When the fight went to the grid, the champion hit the challenger with shoulders. At the end of the round, Usman landed two good lefts, taking down Covington twice. The American ended the round clinging to the champion’s feet, protecting himself and waiting for the end of the round.

3 out of 5 Kamaru Usman took down Colby Covington twice late in round two at UFC 268 — Photo: Getty Images Kamaru Usman took down Colby Covington twice late in round two at UFC 268 — Photo: Getty Images

Usman returned for the third round controlling the pace of the fight, while Covington showed caution. The challenger’s situation was not good, as his punches didn’t bother the champion and his takedown attempts were fruitless. Even the attempt to dominate the Nigerian’s back at the end of the round didn’t work for the American.

The American tried to increase his aggression at the beginning of the fourth round, but his blows continued without bothering the Nigerian, who absorbed those who were connected and quickly counterattacked. The challenger was doing his best round in the fight so far, attacking the champion and pressing him to the rail. At the end of the round, Covington’s left-hand straight shook Usman, but there was no time for him to continue his attack.

4 out of 5 Colby Covington put Kamaru Usman in danger in the fourth round of UFC 268 — Photo: Getty Images Colby Covington threatened Kamaru Usman in the fourth round of UFC 268 — Photo: Getty Images

Excited about the open possibility of shaking Usman, Covington returned for the fifth round even more aggressive, even bothering Usman in the first few minutes. The champion managed to avoid another takedown attempt by the challenger, who tried to attack him at all costs. The American once again shortened the distance, taking the fight to the grid. Usman was making time pass by restraining Covington and using the jabs to keep him at bay. After Usman’s unintentional swipe at Covington’s eye, the fight was resumed, but neither had time to execute any more attacks.

5 out of 5 UFC Holloway vs Rodriguez: Elite Featherweight Duel you only watch in Combat! — Photo: Infosport UFC Holloway vs Rodriguez: Elite Featherweight Duel you only watch in Combat! — Photo: Infosport