Understand how anorexia and bulimia affect your heart health – 11/07/2021

Excessive preoccupation with image and appearance. The stimuli generated especially on social networks for the need for perfect bodies and unreal standards. Added to anxiety, stress, emotional dilemmas, genetics and the many challenges experienced in our society are some of the main triggers or causes for the so-called eating disorders.

Here we are talking about problems known to most, such as anorexia and bulimia, however, also others that are less addressed and that often go unnoticed, such as vigorexia (obsession for a perfect body, with strong and toned muscles) and pregorexia (any eating disorder that occurs throughout pregnancy). They are disorders that generally arise from extreme behaviors and attitudes and are often related to food.

The effects knock on office doors daily and bring an alert. We see a trend towards an increase in both the number of disturbances and their victims. The issue is that disordered eating interferes and is affected by physical, psychological and social health. It leads to often dangerous behaviors, which can have significant consequences for the body’s ability to obtain proper nutrition, with the risk of potentially fatal complications, which are sometimes underestimated.

Eating disorders can damage the heart, digestive system, bones, teeth and mouth, and lead to other illnesses, regardless of age. This is because, although they usually develop in adolescence and youth, they affect people at any stage of life.

They can also come accompanied or be the trigger for depression, anxiety crises, suicidal thoughts or behaviors, problems with growth and development, relationship problems, addictions, among many others. The more severe or long-lasting the eating disorder, the greater the likelihood of serious complications.

Consequences for the organism and the heart

The fact is that our bodies need fuel, gained especially in the form of food, which is broken down into glucose and circulated throughout the body through the bloodstream—not to mention the nutrients, vitamins and other substances ingested through meals. Each cell depends on this supply to keep working. Just like the heart.

The organ is the pump that keeps us alive, the engine that powers all other systems. Without it, the body cannot function properly. However, it needs energy to maintain itself. Thus, eating disorders can also be extremely harmful to the cardiovascular system. To give you an idea of ​​what we are talking about, data indicate that 80% of patients with a disorder have some cardiac complication. And this gets worse among patients who abuse the use of laxatives and/or diuretics.

By limiting the food supply or minimum daily nutritional requirements, as is often the case with certain restrictive disorders, the body notices—and responds. By recognizing the deficit, it starts to operate in a conservation mode. Dietary restriction can lead, for example, to increased vagal tone and bradycardia (reduced heart rate), orthostatic hypotension (excessive drop in blood pressure), syncope, arrhythmias, congestive heart failure and even sudden death.

Likewise, our metabolism needs to adapt when the individual regularly eats too much food, with no control over their diet. In these cases, complications arise from eating fast or consuming more food than necessary, even after being uncomfortably full. Overdoing it, sometimes 4,000 to 15,000 calories in a few minutes, increases the possibility of severe obesity—and again severe heart complications.

Critical cases for the cardiovascular system

Among the eating disorders that most affect the cardiovascular system is anorexia, capable of causing damage in different aspects. The condition involves self-starvation (voluntary restriction of food) and intense weight loss, which can lead to severe malnutrition. Several studies demonstrate that approximately 30% of deaths in patients with anorexia nervosa are the result of cardiac complications. Therefore, it is a serious and potentially fatal disease, with a high rate of morbidity and mortality.

The individual not only denies the body essential nutrients that inhibit its functioning, but also forces the body to slow down to conserve energy. The heart specifically gets smaller and weaker, making it more difficult for blood to circulate at a healthy rate.

Without enough energy from food, the heart itself slows its pulse, causing bradycardia — a slow heart rate that reaches dangerously low beats per minute. Over time, the heart muscle weakens (along with other muscles in the body) and is no longer able to pump blood as it should.

In turn, a bradycardic heartbeat affects blood pressure, which when it reaches very low levels causes dizziness and fainting. There is also a loss of reflex in the organ to constrict blood vessels and promote the necessary increase in pressure. In other words, in the long term, the situation can worsen, leading to the risk of heart failure — when the heart becomes incapable of properly pumping blood to nourish the body.

When it needs to conserve energy, the organ even decreases blood flow to the “less needed” parts of the body, the extremities, which results in a cold feeling, blue fingers, or a mottled appearance on the skin. In addition, abnormalities can reach electrical signals guided through the heart and cause an opposite effect: electrical changes when intense lead to a possible irregular heart rhythm or arrhythmia, which depending on the case and severity, even results in death.

The effects of this type of disorder on the body include other problems such as osteoporosis, muscle wasting, fatigue and weakness, all of which also affect the ability to live a healthy lifestyle and are important in preventing cardiovascular events.

other aggravating factors

Image: iStock

In the case of bulimia, the risks are repeated, however, with some aggravating factors. This is because this disorder is characterized by an exaggerated intake of certain foods and, in a second phase, by fault, the induction of vomiting or the use of laxatives, diuretics or strenuous physical exercise. Which, in addition to contributing to malnutrition, affects hydration.

And just as we need normal glucose levels, we depend on adequate water levels. Therefore, they are people with greater chances of severe dehydration and susceptible to dangerous changes in electrolytes, such as sodium, potassium and magnesium.

In short, dehydration lowers blood pressure and thus damages all the organs of the body, especially the heart and kidneys. Our cardiac system is also very sensitive to major electrolyte levels. Cardiac cells react irritably to electrolyte imbalances, triggering irregular heartbeats, which include palpitations and arrhythmias and, consequently, even dangerous events, which include a heart attack.

Seeking help is essential

Here we approach the consequences of two disorders, but there are others that can be more or less serious to the heart, metabolism and other organs of the body. However, what needs to be clear is that under no circumstances are problems that should be minimized or ignored. An eating disorder can be difficult to manage or overcome, but urgent medical help is needed.

With treatment, it is possible to return to healthier habits and, in many cases, reverse serious complications. Data indicate that, at least in the early stages, cardiac abnormalities are likely to reverse when restoring weight and nutrition.