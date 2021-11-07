Unimed bets on humanized care in PG | The net

The institution understands the role it plays in the lives of patients and families. Employees are trained to provide personalized and humanized service to patients and families

Unimed Ponta Grossa works constantly in order to offer a humanized service within the hospital environment. One of the most traditional in the city, the hospital was the right arm in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic, while still treating other cases of pre-existing and emergency illnesses. Having a balance and helping not only the patient, but also family members, makes everything less difficult to be faced.

The hospital bets on the unique and personalized reception of each human being cared for by the institution. “Welcoming patients, especially within the hospital environment, an environment of suffering, is very important. Do not treat it as a statistic, as a number, but as a human being. Thinking about the patient and not the disease”, said Juliane Scheifer, hospital psychologist at Unimed-PG.

Ease the suffering. The professional emphasizes that this is one of Unimed Ponta Grossa’s biggest concerns. “These are people who are debilitated and need attention and sensitivity. This whole process starts for the employees: They need to be welcomed, so they can welcome”, he explains. “People are there not because they want to, but because they need to”, he adds.

Employees undergo training and are frequently guided in order to provide a more pleasant and less traumatic experience for those who need to be in the hospital. “We are prepared for all situations, from admission to discharge, or unfortunately, mourning. These are situations that happen and we need to know the best way to break the news and understand that, behind a death, there is a family that suffers”, concludes the psychologist.

watch live and understand more about humanized care at Unimed Ponta Grossa.