Unimed Pediatric Hospital performs high-complexity cardiac surgery

Unimed Pediatric Hospital performs highly complex cardiac surgery. Anyone who lives with two-and-a-half-year-olds knows that they don’t stop running, jumping and playing. But imagine a little girl of this age who got tired at any little effort and, besides, didn’t gain weight. This is the story of a small patient at the Pediatric Hospital Unimed João Pessoa, who underwent a delicate surgery last Monday morning (1).

The patient was born with two cardiac malformations and, therefore, needed to undergo surgery at the right time, with an experienced and qualified team and in a hospital that provided all the necessary structure. The location chosen for the surgery was the Unimed Pediatric Hospital, a reference in Paraíba for pediatric care, including those of high complexity.

More than 10 professionals were involved in the surgery, including four of the greatest cardiac surgeons in the state: Maurílio Onofre, Daniel Magalhães, Orlando Gomes and John Allexander. “Cardiac surgery is already delicate. In children, it becomes even more complex. Performing this type of procedure in a hospital that is completely focused and designed for the child, without having to move the patient to another center, is extremely important. It was the first cardiac surgery at this hospital, but it is equipped to perform different types of procedures”, assured surgeon Maurílio Onofre.

The doctor also recalled that the surgery was considered a success, as the patient had her problems resolved during the surgery and her recovery is being very good. “In approximately 48 hours she was discharged to an apartment. It is important to highlight that the surgery was only performed successfully because we had the entire structure together with the professionals”, he said.

Unimed Pediatric Hospital

The Unimed Pediatric Hospital is a unit of the health plan Unimed João Pessoa and a reference in pediatric care throughout the state. “The hospital has the capacity to perform various types of high-complexity pediatric surgeries, both because of its excellent staff and the structure we have. With an excellent ICU, a fully equipped operating room”, guaranteed the unit’s clinical director, pediatrician and intensive care specialist Alexandrina Lopes.

At the unit, all professionals are specialized in children, as well as pediatricians, surgeons, anesthesiologists, intensivists and radiologists are also specialists in pediatrics in their areas of expertise. The multidisciplinary team includes a pharmacist, psychologist, social worker, speech therapist, physiotherapist, nutritionist, nurse, nursing technician and radiology technician who are also experienced in working with children.

The unit is structured to respond to urgency and emergency 24 hours a day. To ensure speed with quality, it uses a risk classification system (Manchester Protocol) to identify priority customers.

The structure includes a surgical center equipped for small, medium and high-complexity surgeries, a Pediatric ICU – with beds to even handle highly complex cases or those in need of isolation -, a pediatric and lactation radiology unit, in addition to offering exams of imaging and laboratory.

The Pediatric Hospital offers several humanization projects to make the experience not only for the child, but for the whole family, as pleasant as possible. Itinerant toy library, electric cart that takes you to the operating room, fun food and children’s ambiance in all sectors are some of these projects.