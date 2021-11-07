Unimed Porto Alegre and SIMERS promote solidarity action — Health Sector

On Saturday (6) to Unimed Porto Alegre it’s the Medical Union of Rio Grande do Sul (SIMERS) will promote a collection of toys, food and clothing. The collection point will be available for those who wish to make donations from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, at the SIMERS headquarters (Rua Corte Real, 975), during the application of the third dose of the vaccine against the Covid-19.

The moment aims to mark the mobilization of entities to encourage solidarity, through the donation of food, toys and clothing. The collections will be destined to needy entities in the capital.

Unimed Porto Alegre intensified actions during the pandemic

According to Unimed Porto Alegre, in order to minimize the impacts of the pandemic, the medical cooperative has strengthened its social activities and has already carried out several initiatives aimed at the community. In the 2020 Winter Clothing Campaign, understanding that the difficulties of thousands of families from Rio Grande do Sul went beyond warm clothing, the cooperative donated 10 tons of food to the Social Assistance Foundation (FASC) of the Municipality of Porto Alegre, reinforcing the commitment with the population in social vulnerability.

In 2021, together with SIMERS, it promoted an action that raised a ton and a half of food in the vaccination of doctors against Covid-19, in addition to collecting 116 kilograms in the flu immunization initiative at the José Bonifácio unit, in Porto Alegre, and make a donation of 163 kilos of non-perishable food to the Casa Solidária de Guaíba. In addition, it provided emergency support for three months to 80 families in Vila Planetário; and donated 12 thousand masks donated to society; 20,000 masks for the public education network in Porto Alegre; 1,310 medicines for the hospital in Porto Alegre; 500 professional masks; 10,000 surgical gowns; five tablets and five computers to public hospitals in the capital; and 20 oxygen kits, among other actions.

With Unimed Porto Alegre information. Photo Simers (disclosure).