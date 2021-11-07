Union deposits cash supplement for treatment of Yasmin; decision can be revoked – Wake City

Published on 11/06/2021 09:03.

Due to the seriousness of the health condition of little Yasmin, the girl will be transported in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by air.

Photo: Personal archive

Gabriel Gonçalves

In October, the Union appealed the injunction that determined the deposit in the amount of R$ 1,914,535.77 to complement the CAR-T CELL therapy by Yasmin Bastos Nunes, in the United States.

Yesterday (5), little Yasmin’s family received great news that further lit the flame of hope for the treatment to be carried out. The Union complied with the injunction, depositing the money.

In an interview with Acorda Cidade, Yasmin’s father, Nelson Nunes, explained that although the deposit has been made, the decision is not final and can be revoked and the money returned.

“The Union made the deposit referring to the amount to carry out the treatment of Yasmin, this confirmation took place yesterday, we disclosed it on social networks, but we must be careful, because this appeal that the Union filed back there will still be judged, but we will continue in prayer and with discernment so that this judgment is favorable to our disposition”, he explained.

According to Nelson Nunes, the race against time continues, and based on the information that has already been given, contact with the Hospital of the United States has already been made.

“We still don’t have a deadline for this judgment, but we can’t wait due to the seriousness of Yasmin’s health. As we announced, we’ve already got in touch with the Hospital and we’ve already started all the documentation. We can’t keep the documents. arms folded waiting for this decision of the injunction. The battle continues because there is a whole bureaucracy to win. Unfortunately, because of all the time it took, it may be necessary to carry out complementary therapies, but we are praying and asking God for this will not happen. That the CAR-T CELL therapy is enough to achieve a cure,” he said.

“We already had an assumption of an expense that we could have, but now, due to her health, being very debilitated, she will need to be transported on an ICU flight that costs around R$ 500 thousand. Let’s hurry, reaffirm the our campaign, but here we are wanting to pass on all the information so that there is as much transparency as possible in everything that is done. I believe it will work out and we are with God so that He can lead the next steps in the best possible way,” he concluded.

With information from producer Maylla Nunes of Acorda Cidade