US authorities decipher missing skier mystery 40 years ago

The mystery of the German skier who disappeared nearly four decades ago in Colorado’s Never Summer Mountains appears to have been solved with the discovery of bony remains, US officials reported this week.

Rudi Moder, who was 27 when he disappeared, left for the snowy peaks of Never Summer, part of the Rocky Mountains, on February 13, 1983, and never returned. His roommate alerted him to his disappearance a week later, which led to a search with dogs and first responders, as well as aerial reconnaissance.

During the four-day operation, the teams worked in heavy snowfall, managing to recover only food and Moder’s sleeping and climbing equipment in a cave. After that, the searches, which lasted for years, were unsuccessful.

In August of last year, an explorer discovered human bones in the area known as the “Skeleton Canyon”, near the remains of an avalanche and at an altitude of 3,350 meters, the National Park Service announced on Thursday.

“This summer, park guards searched the site and found skis, poles and boots along with the remains of personal effects believed to belong to Moder,” the statement said.

An FBI team was called in to help remove and preserve the material found. Officials said attempts to identify the remains using dental records have not been conclusive, but there has been extensive collaboration from the German government and Moder’s family, and officials believe the mystery has been deciphered.

