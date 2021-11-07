USA: Rush to Travis Scott concert at festival kills at least eight people

It is already known that at least eight people died and many others were injured after the disorganized entrance of fans onto the stage on the opening night of the Astroworld music festival, last Friday (5). The event that took place in the US city of Houston, Texas, was cancelled, as reported by US authorities.

The local police have even set up a post in the city for family members looking for information about missing loved ones. The festival gathered around 50 thousand people. Some videos circulating on social networks registered the rush to enter the festival.

#ASTROWORLDFest Dozens injured during ongoing events at Astroworld Fest in Houston EMS Report: 50+ concert goers have been transported to nearby hospitals, Injury reports include: Overdose ,Heat exhaustion, Alcohol poisoning , Compressive asphyxiation pic.twitter.com/TNmqYiWmEo — 🇺🇲 ⭐Space Cowboy ⭐ 🇺🇲 (@Sm_Tritip) November 6, 2021

According to information from the fire chief of Houston, Samuel Peña, 17 people were taken to hospitals, 11 of them with cardiac arrest. The confusion started when the crowd fought for the entrance to get to the stage and get the best place for the performance of rapper Travis Scott.

“No one has all the answers tonight,” said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. “We have injured families here,” he added.

On Twitter, the event’s official page regretted what had happened and confirmed the festival’s cancellation.

“Our hearts go out to the Astroworld family Party night – especially those who have lost loved ones.

We are focused on supporting local authorities in whatever way we can. With that in mind, the festival will no longer be held on Saturday.

As authorities mentioned in their press conference earlier, they are investigating a series of cardiac arrests that appear to have taken place. If you have any relevant information about this please contact the Houston Police.

Thanks to our partners at the Houston Police Department, Fire Department and NRG Park for their response and support,” the statement read.

