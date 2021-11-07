“Useless”, defines Verstappen on his performance in the Q3 of the F1 Mexico GP

Qualifying for the Mexican GP did not end very well for Max Verstappen. Red Bull were the favorites all weekend, but suddenly Mercedes took the front row of the grid. It’s no surprise that the Dutchman is not happy with the result this Saturday (6th).

In an interview with the TV channel Ziggo Sport, Verstappen describes the qualification and used one word to define what happened. “Useless,” he said. “We just didn’t have grip and at the exit we didn’t generate enough temperature in the tires”.

The Dutchman explained that his second lap was better than the first, but that Tsunoda and Pérez’s run-offs hindered him. “The first race was really bad. The second race was a little better. And in that, I could have fought for pole, but I have no idea what suddenly happened with Yuki and Czech in front of me.”

According to reports, Tsunoda pulled over to make way for the Red Bull drivers. But for Verstappen, this was no place for that. “Yeah, but this is really the stupidest place to do it. Since you get there with a lot of speed, I thought someone had exploded, so I automatically turned off the accelerator because all this dust was coming up”.

“So you lose two tenths and I was only a tenth down instead of three. So, you know it’s over, you try to force something in the last sector, but that doesn’t help either. Q3 was very bad”, concluded the Red Bull driver.