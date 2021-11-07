Usman shuts Covington again, remains dominant and keeps belt

The rematch of the biggest rivalry in the current UFC had the same result as the previous fight, with the Nigerian winning

Kamaru Usman remains the most dominant man in MMA today. This Saturday, at Madison Square Garden, the Nigerian beat North American Colby Covington in the rematch of the welterweight title at UFC 268 by unanimous decision.



As in the first fight between them, where Usman won by knockout in December 2019, the Nigerian left the octagon with his arm raised, silencing the loudmouthed American rival.

In this Saturday’s fight, Usman didn’t give his opponent a chance and almost knocked out Covington in the third round. The Nigerian connected two left hooks that made the rival go to the ground twice.

However, in the decision of the judges there was no doubt: Usman was the winner and keeps the title.

In addition, the Nigerian maintains his sovereignty in the UFC. There are 19 straight wins in MMA, 15 in Ultimate.

Covington, on the other hand, accumulates his third career loss, two of them being to Usman.

See below all the results of UFC 268:

MAIN CARD

Strawweight: Rose Namajunas beat Weili Zhang via split decision

Featherweight: Shane Burgos defeated Billy Quarantillo via unanimous decision

Bantamweight: Marlon Vera defeated Frankie Edgar by 3rd round knockout

Lightweight: Justin Gaethje defeated Michael Chandler via unanimous decision

PRELIMINARY CARD

Flyweight: CJ Vergara defeated Ode Osbourne via unanimous decision

Featherweight: Melsik Baghdasaryan defeated Bruno Souza via unanimous decision

Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby defeated John Allan via unanimous decision

Heavyweight: Chris Barnett beat Gian Villante by TKO in 2nd round

Welterweight: Ian Garry beat Jordan Williams by 1st round knockout

Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov beat Edmen Shahbazyan by TKO in 2nd round

Middleweight: Chris Curtis beat Phil Hawes by TKO in 1st round

Lightweight: Bobby Green beat Al Iaquinta by TKO in 1st round

Middleweight: Alex Poatan beat Andreas Michailidis by 2nd round knockout