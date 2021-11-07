Usman wins rematch against Covington and defends belt at UFC 268

With stage set at Madison Square Garden, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington returned to deliver a great spectacle to MMA fans. In a historic rematch for the organization, held this Saturday (6), in New York (USA), by the UFC 268 the welterweight belt (up to 77kg.) went to Nigeria. Over 25 minutes played, the champion had a tough fight, but managed to be superior and took the triumph by unanimous decision of the judges.

There was a lot of anticipation for the new meeting between the show’s protagonists. In 2019, the athletes delivered to fans one of the best matches of the season, which ended in Usman’s hard knockout of Covington.

Almost two years later, Kamaru has failed to be brutal like in UFC 245. The Nigerian, however, again proved the reason why he leads the under 77kg category.

With the victory, Usman extends his great moment as a professional in MMA. Now, the athlete has five title defenses and has 19 consecutive victories in his career, 15 of which only with Ultimate’s gloves. Thus, the Nigerian is a positive result of tying with Anderson Silva following achievements.

Again beaten, Covington could not confirm the good moment. The athlete, who came from a victory over Tyron Woodley, now, suffers the third stumbling block in his career and the second for the Nigerian.

The fight

The confrontation began with Covington taking the initiative with the low kick, which passed in the void. Usman saved on attacks in the initial seconds, but walked towards the challenger. Colby launched a high kick, but the blow stopped the champion’s guard. After just over a minute, the American went to the Nigerian’s legs, but Kamaru defended himself well and tried a guillotine. The challenger managed to get away and the confrontation started to be played in the center of the octagon. Halfway through the stage, Colby landed a cross on the champion’s face, who was ‘shy’ in the confrontation. Usman’s first effective action came near the end of the stage, when he managed to take down his rival. The American was on the lookout, protected himself and also rehearsed a submission, but in a frustrated way. The duel was once again played standing up and with exciting striking close to the bars. The stage ended with athletes risking attacks in the middle distance.

In the second stage, the initiative also belonged to Covington, with a high kick, but the American ended up swinging with a sequence of crosses applied by the champion. Kamaru was better in the distance and scored with jabs and straights. In the middle of the round, the Nigerian received a right cross from his rival, who sought his legs in the sequence. Usman was pressed against the bars and tried to block the opponent’s action. The champion managed to break free and continued walking towards the opponent. In the final minute, the Nigerian continued to get the better of the standup and scored more than his rival. Almost ending the round, the Nigerian made his opponent collapse twice with two left-hand bombs. The champion continued to strike, but the challenger was saved by the bell.

The third round began with Covington risking a high kick, but the attack stopped in the champion’s guard. The champion worked patiently and kept walking forward. After about a minute, the American surprised with a cross, but the Nigerian absorbed the attack well. The challenger tried to grow in the confrontation and returned to touch his rival with a straight. Halfway through the stage, Usman was once again given a date. Afterwards, the challenger tried again for a takedown, but the champion defended himself well and hit his opponent. Kamaru allowed his opponent to get up and the fighters returned to exchanging blows in the center of the octagon. In the final minute, Covington had a good time again, with a straight and if, in the sequence he tried a takedown, but there was no more time.

In the fourth round, Usman started scoring with a streak of jabs. The challenger tried to cash in and went up with combinations of punches and kicks. The champion managed to dodge and the clash continued tense. Two minutes later, Covington hit the Nigerian with a clean cross. Kamaru absorbed the attacks well and responded with attacks to the opponent’s head and waistline. The duel continued frankly, with the fighters seeking the knockout. With a cross, Kamaru attacked his opponent again. The American surprised and shook the champion with a cross. The moment was good for the challenger, who started to walk forward. Near the end of the stage, Covington went to his legs and tried to take the takedown, but the champion defended himself, being pressed against the bars. The assault ended with another frank exchange between the fighters.

The last round started with an advantage for Colby, who went up with a combination of jab and straight. Usman tried to find himself in the distance and walked towards the challenger. After a minute, the champion fitted a left-hand bomb into the rival’s face, who responded with a straight. The champion returned to swing and Covington returned to take the takedown, but the Nigerian defended himself. The clash was once again played standing, with an exchange of punches and kicks in the center of the octagon. The fighters’ actions did not go unanswered and the public celebrated a new spectacle from the show’s protagonists. With two minutes to go, Kamaru dodged a high kick, but ended up off balance. The American broke up and attempted the fall. The challenger again pressed the Nigerian against the bars. Toward the end of the match, Usman returned to scoring with jabs and straights. With just a few seconds to end the confrontation, Covington complained about a finger in his eye and the confrontation was momentarily stopped. On his return, the challenger applied a sequence of kicks, which stopped in the champion’s guard. The duel ended in a frank exchange between the athletes. At the end of the duel, the athletes even greeted each other.

UFC 268 Results

MAIN CARD

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman defeated Colby Covington in the unanimous decision of the judges (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) – Fight for the belt

Straw weight: Rose Namajunas defeated Weili Zhang in the split decision of the judges (47-48, 48-47 and 49-46) – Fight for the belt

Rooster weight: Marlon Vera defeated Frankie Edgar by knockout 3m50s from R3

Feather weight: Shane Burgos defeated Billy Quarantino on the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight: Justin Gaethje defeated Michael Chandler in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Average weight: Alex Poatan defeated Andreas Michailidis by technical knockout (knee) at 18s from R2

Lightweight: Bobby Green defeated Al Iaquinta by technical knockout 2m25s from R1

Average weight: Chris Curtis defeated Phil Hawes by technical knockout 4m27 from R1

Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavovo defeated Edmen Shahbazyan by technical knockout 4m42s from R2

Welterweight: Ian Garry defeated Jordan Williams by knockout 4m59s from R1

Heavy weight: Chris Barnett defeated Gian Villante by technical knockout 2m23s from R2

Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby defeated John Allan in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Feather weight: Melsik Baghdasaryan defeated Bruno Souza in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Flyweight: Ode Osbourne defeated CJ Vergara in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)