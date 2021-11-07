Varginha: Civil Police identifies 26 suspect killed in police operation – Gerais

As anticipated by the State of Minas this Friday (5/11), this is Adriano Garcia, 47, from Eli Mendes, in the south of Minas. According to the police, he was a caretaker for the areas invaded during the operation and had several spells with the police, for crimes such as theft, illegal possession of weapons and bodily harm.

He would be in charge of the gang to pass information on the Civil and Military Police of Varginha, and also on the location of banks.

Adriano would also be in charge of indicating places so the gang could rent, get cars, and keep the group supplied with food. (Below is the complete list of those killed in the operation).

genetic profile



According to the State Secretariat for Justice and Public Safety (Sejusp), the DNA samples collected from the bodies will be entered into the national genetic profile bank, so that public safety institutions can verify the possible participation of suspects in other crimes Brazil out.

Banks allow the comparison of suspects’ DNA with genetic materials found at crime scenes.

The 26 members of the group from the new song



Adriano Garcia, 47 years old, Eli Mendes (MG);

Artur Fernando Ferreira Rodrigues, 27 years old, Uberaba (MG);

Daniel Antonio de Freitas Oliveira, 35 years old, Uberlndia (MG);

Darlan Luiz dos Santos Brelaz, 41 years old, Goinia (GO); Dirceu Martins Netto, 24 years old, Rio Verde (GO);

Eduardo Pereira Alves, 42 years old, Brasilia (DF);

Evando Jos Pimenta Junior, 37 years old, Uberlndia (MG);

Francinaldo Arajo da Silva, 44 years old, Eugnio Barros (MA);

Gernimo da Silva Sousa Filho, 28 years old, Porto Velho (RO);

Gilberto de Jesus Dias, 29 years old, Uberlndia (MG);

Giuliano Silva Lopes, 32 years old, Uberlndia (MG);

Gleisson Fernando da Silva Morais, 36 years old, Uberaba (MG);

Isaque Xavier Ribeiro, 37 years old, Gama (DF);

Itallo Dias Alves, 25 years old, Uberaba (MG);

Jos Filho de Jesus Silva Nepomuceno, 37 years old, Caxias (MA);

Jos Rodrigo Dama Alves, 33 years old, Uberlndia (MG);

Julio Cesar de Lira, 36 years old, Santos (SP);

Luiz Andr Felisbino, 44 ​​years old, Ipameri (GO);

Nunis Azevedo Nascimento, 33 years old, Novo Aripuan (AM);

Pietro Henrique Silva da Fonseca, 20 years old, Uberlndia;

Raphael Gonzaga Silva, 27 years old, Uberlndia (MG);

Ricardo Gomes de Freitas, 34 years old, Uberlndia (MG);

Romerito Araujo Martins, 35 years old, Goinia (GO);

Thalles Augusto Silva, 32 years old, Uberaba (MG);

Welington dos Santos Silva, 31 years old, Parauapebas (PA);

Zaqueu Xavier Ribeiro, 40 years old, Goinia (GO).

The operation conducted by the Military Police, Federal Highway Police and the Battalion of Special Police Operations (BOPE) was carried out last Sunday (10/31), in Varginha. The aim was to dismantle an alleged highly specialized and violent bank robbery gang whose modus operandi resembles the phenomenon known as the “new cangao”. In other words: attacks on small towns, use of heavy weapons and taking hostages.

According to the police, there were two clashes, in two farms. In the first, 18 criminals were killed – supposedly, for attacking the military. In the second, the balance was eight bits. With the group, the agents found a veritable arsenal of war, complete with explosives and bulletproof vests. The material would be used to attack a Banco do Brasil distribution center in Varginha.

Captain Layla Brunela, spokesperson for the PM, defined the action as “the largest operation referring to the ‘new cangao’ in the country”.