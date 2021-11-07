Vasco vs Botafogo: probable squads, embezzlement and where to watch the match valid for Serie B

At opposite times, Vasco and Botafogo face off this Sunday, at 4 pm, in São Januário, for the 34th round of Série B do Brasileirão. Glorious is very close to confirming the return to the elite of Brazilian football, while the Cruz-Maltino has only 1% chance of gaining access, with five games left.

The main embezzlement of Cruz-Maltino, who hasn’t won in three games, will be left-back Riquelme, who is suspended for a third yellow card. The young man has established himself as a starter with a lot of quality and personality. The tendency is for Zeca to return to the left side and Léo Matos to start on the right.

+ Check and simulate the Brazilian Championship Series B table

Besides him, the team will have three certain absences, which should only return to the field next season. Miranda was suspended by Conmebol when caught in the anti-doping test and Sarrafiore renewed his loan with Vasco, but operated on his left knee. Michel is still recovering, but ends his contract at the end of November and is no longer expected to wear the club’s shirt.

+ On the eve of another derby, Vasco cannot transform ball possession into offensive efficiency



Botafogo, in turn, tries not to lose momentum in the quest for access and, due to Coritiba’s defeat by Náutico by 2-1, they can finish the round in the lead of Serie B.

The team from Alvinegra, which has not been defeated for five matches, will have a low for the derby: defensive midfielder Barreto will serve an automatic suspension due to the yellow card received in the victory by 1-0 over Confiança.



Striker Chay has returned to training on the pitch, but, in the transition period after a right ankle injury, he still doesn’t have the conditions to face the Giant of the Hill.

+ Supporters appear and help attack Botafogo for campaign success in Series B



In the first round, Botafogo defeated Vasco 2-0 at Estádio Nilton Santos, with goals from Chay and Diego Gonçalves. For this Sunday’s duel, 20,000 tickets were put up for sale. So far, only 6,000 tickets have been issued, 1,000 of them by the Alvinegro fans, which sold out the visiting sector.

DATASHEET

VASCO X BOTAFOGO



Date/Time: 11/07/2021, at 4 pm (GMT)

Local: São Januário, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Luiz Flávio de Oliveira (SP-FIFA)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (FIFA-SP) and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (SP)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)

Where to watch: TV Globo, Premiere and real time from LANCE!

VASCO (Technician: Fernando Diniz)

Lucão; Léo Matos, Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castan and Zeca; Bruno Gomes, Andrey and Marquinhos Gabriel; Morato, Nene and Cano.

Embezzlement: Michel (injury to the left knee), Sarrafiore (operated on his knee), Miranda (suspended by Conmebol) and Riquelme (suspended)

Suspended: Miranda (indefinitely by Conmebol) and Riquelme (third yellow)

Hanging: Vanderlei, Leandro Castan, Bruno Gomes, Cano, Gabriel Pec and Fernando Diniz



BOTAFOGO (Technician: Enderson Moreira)

Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Carli, Kanu and Hugo; Luís Oyama, Pedro Castro and Marco Antônio; Warley, Rafael Navarro and Diego Gonçalves.

Embezzlement: Gatito Fernández and Chay

Suspended: Barreto

Hanging: Diego Loureiro, Diego Gonçalves, Marco Antônio, Carli, Carlinhos and Pedro Castro