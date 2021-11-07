Vasco x Botafogo for Serie B: where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration

Vasco and Botafogo make this Sunday, at 4 pm, in São Januário, the second classic in the history of Serie B. The match, valid for the 34th round of the competition, has a much greater weight for Glorioso, who may even be the leader and make access better forwarded, while the cross-maltinos have only very remote chances of going up.

Glorioso saw direct rivals stumble in the round – cases of Coritiba, Avaí and Goiás – and can open even more advantage within the G-4. In case of victory, in addition to leaving the vacancy even closer with four rounds to go, Fogão will still take the lead and make the goal of being champion more attainable.

Coach Enderson Moreira will make changes to the game. Starting with the head of the area: Barreto received the third yellow card in the victory against Confiança and will have to serve an automatic suspension. Luís Oyama is the favorite to start playing in his place.

Up front, still without being able to count on Chay, coach alvinegro should promote the return of Diego Gonçalves – author of the winning goal on Wednesday – and Warley to the team in place of Luiz Henrique and Ronald, displacing Marco Antônio to midfield. de-field.

On the bench, left-back Jonathan Silva and defensive midfielders Kayque and Romildo reappear. Ricardinho, who entered the second half of the last game, and Matheus Nascimento, who is serving on the Brazilian Under-18 team, were not related.

Botafogo Embezzlement

Barreto received the third yellow card in the victory over Confiança and is automatically suspended. Chay is doing well from the ligament injury in his right ankle, but he is still in transition. Goalkeeper Gatito Fernández, recovered from bone edema in his knee, remains out. Matheus Nascimento, on the other hand, is serving the under-18 Brazilian team.

Hanging from Botafogo

They are hung with two yellow cards Diego Loureiro, Carli, Carlinhos, Pedro Castro, Romildo, Marco Antônio and Diego Gonçalves. If they receive a card this Sunday, they will sell Botafogo in front of Ponte Preta, on Thursday, in Campinas.

The opponent – ​​Vasco

The defeat to Guarani on Thursday punctured Vasco’s four tires, who now have very remote chances of access. Coach Fernando Diniz will not be able to count on the full-back Rickelme, suspended, and must put Zeca on the left and Leo Matos on the right. In the middle, Gabriel Pec can gain the position of late.

Retrospect of the confrontation

Botafogo and Vasco have already faced each other 355 times, and the cross-maltinos have a large advantage, with 152 victories against 98 of Glorioso – there were 105 draws. Vasco scored 547 goals and Botafogo, 475. In the first round of Série B, at Nilton Santos, Fogão won 2-0, with goals scored by Chay and Diego Gonçalves.

ticket sales

Vasco put up for sale 20 thousand tickets for the classic, on sale for values ​​between R$ 40 and R$ 100 (values ​​for non-members). The load of 1,000 tickets for the Botafogo fans was sold out on Thursday.

Where to watch Vasco x Botafogo

Vasco x Botafogo will be broadcast by TV Globo to RJ, AC, AP, AM, BA, DF, ES, MA, PB, PI, RN, RO, RR, SC and SE; and SportTV 2 and Premiere for all of Brazil.

Arbitration

The arbitration comes from São Paulo. whistle the classic Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (Fifa), assisted by Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (Fifa) and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (SP). The VAR will be led by Vinicius Furlan and assisted by Amanda Pinto Matias.

DATASHEET

VASCO X BOTAFOGO

Stadium: Saint Januario

Date-Time: 11/07/2021 – 4 pm

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (Fifa/SP)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (Fifa/SP) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)

Tickets: http://www.sociogigante.com/tickets

Where to watch: Globo, SportTV 2 and Premiere

VASCO: Lucão; Léo Matos, Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castán and Zeca; Andrey, Bruno Gomes, Marquinhos Gabriel and Nenê; Gabriel Pec and Cano – Coach: Fernando Diniz.

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Carli, Kanu and Hugo; Luís Oyama, Pedro Castro and Marco Antônio; Warley, Rafael Navarro and Diego Gonçalves – Coach: Enderson Moreira.