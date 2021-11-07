Vasco x Botafogo: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series b

Vasco and Botafogo face off this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), in São Januário, for the sixth time in 2021 – the fifth in the current season. The clash for the year is balanced, with two victories for each side and a draw. The rivals, however, arrive in situations completely different from the classic one. While General Severiano’s team is very close to accessing Serie A, the São Januário club clings to mathematics, but has remote chances of moving up.

Vasco’s situation is very complicated, and an eventual stumbling block this Sunday will practically put an end to any hope of access. Ninth-placed, with 47 points, the team is seven behind the G-4, with only five rounds to go in Serie B. . Any points lost at that point will make the club dependent on a series of missteps by rivals. To make matters worse, the timing is not good. Vasco arrives at the derby on low, after defeats by CSA and Guarani.

With one foot in Serie A, Botafogo arrives at the classic with the possibility of further consolidating access. Needing just four points out of 15 to be played by the end of the competition, Enderson Moreira’s team shouldn’t have as much work to climb. There are five games unbeaten, the team will have to go against bad record when playing outside their domains. With the results of the round, Botafogo can take the lead and see the advantage for the fifth place expand to seven or eight points.

Vasco – coach Fernando Diniz

Vasco had little time to train after the loss to Guarani, Thursday night, in Campinas, but the tendency is for Fernando Diniz to make changes. One of them will be on the side. Without Riquelme, suspended, Zeca is the favorite to play on the left, with Léo Matos returning to the team on the right. However, MT runs out and could be the new thing.

Up front, the possibility of the team having another striker is great. In this case, Gabriel Pec would return to the team in place of Bruno Gomes or Andrey.

Probable lineup: Lucão, Léo Matos, Castan, Ricardo, Zeca (MT); Andrey, Bruno Gomes (Gabriel Pec), Marquinhos Gabriel, Nenê, Morato and Cano.

who is out: Riquelme (suspended); Michel and Sarrafiore (injured); Miranda (suspended for doping).

hanging: Cano, Leandro Castan, Gabriel Pec, Bruno Gomes, Riquelme, Vanderlei, Juninho and Fernando Diniz.

Botafogo – Enderson Moreira technician

Without being able to count on Barreto, suspended for the third yellow card, and again without Chay, Enderson Moreira will have to send a different team from the one that beat Confiança in the last round. As the team improved after the entries of Oyama, Warley and Diego Gonçalves, it is likely that the coach will start the derby with these three players as a starter and Marco Antônio as a midfielder. With that, Luiz Henrique would return to the reserve bank. The question is who starts on the left side: Hugo or Carlinhos.

Probable lineup of Botafogo: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Carli, Kanu and Hugo (Carlinhos); Luís Oyama, Pedro Castro and Marco Antônio; Warley, Diego Gonçalves and Rafael Navarro.

Who is out: Barreto (suspended) and Chay (injury to the right ankle ligament).

Hanging: Carli, Carlinhos, Diego Gonçalves, Diego Loureiro, Marco Antônio, Pedro Castro and Romildo.

