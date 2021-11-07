Vasco’s 33rd round score is lower than that of all teams that rose in the history of Serie B | Vasco

Vasco’s mission gained airs of impossible with five rounds of the end of the Brasileirão Serie B. Statistical Spy raised that the lowest score of a team that managed to access this stage of the championship is Sport in 2011, who had 48 points in 33 rounds . Leão had four wins and a draw in the last five games, reaching 61. Vasco has 47 and, even though the numbers are close, the distance of the Pernambuco club to fourth place at the time was three points, while that of the Carioca today is seven.

In this case, the distance to the G-4 is another fact that Vasco would have to revert in the history of Serie B. Never has a team gained access after being seven points behind the G-4 in the last five rounds. The longest distance taken in five games was with Figueirense, in 2013, which was 10th place with 49 points, four behind fourth place.

1 of 1 Nenê is hoping for goals in the final stretch of Serie B — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Nenê is hoping for goals in the final stretch of Serie B — Photo: Marcos Riboli

If they win the remaining five games, Vasco can reach 62 points. The historical average for access is 63, but in 15 editions of Series B since 2006, the 62 points were enough for access to the elite of Brasileirão in eight championships.

+ Mistakes in 13 goals conceded and three missed penalties cost Vasco 15 points in Serie B

After Vasco lost to Guarani, the club’s chances of accessing the club dropped to 1%, according to the website Infobola, owned by mathematician Tristão Garcia. Fernando Diniz’s team had a good sequence after the arrival of the coach, but in the last nine points played they won only one, in a draw against Náutico away from home, after opening two goals ahead.

The six lowest scores for access in the history of Series B:

Win in 2007: 59 points

Figueirense in 2013: 60 points

Goiás in 2018: 60 points

America-RN in 2006: 61 points

Sport in 2011: 61 points

Cuiabá in 2020: 61 points

The table in the final stretch is not the most peaceful. Vasco receives Botafogo, who are fighting for the title of the competition, in São Januário, this Sunday, at 4 pm. Then, of the four remaining games, two are against teams that are fighting relegation: Vitória and Londrina.

See Series B table

34th round: Vasco x Botafogo – 11/07

35th round: Vasco x Vitória – 11/10

36th round: Vila Nova x Vasco – 11/15

37th round: Vasco x Remo

38th round: Londrina x Vasco

In the first round, Vasco won six of the 15 points played against these same teams, beating Vila Nova (at home) and Vitória (away), and losing to Botafogo (away), Remo (away) and Londrina (at home). Now, you need to win game by game to continue with the goal of access.