VC Escala: Sport fans choose Mikael and Gustavo’s replacements against Fluminense | sport

The ge asked the Sport fans to set up the team that faces Fluminense, and netizens chose the eleven favorites to take the field this Saturday, at 9 pm, at Maracanã. To replace the suspended Mikael and Gustavo, home silversmiths who are highlights of the team, the red-black team opted for offensive pieces.

Those voted to take over the open spots were strikers Everaldo and Paulinho Moccelin – who would join Santiago Tréllez to make up the offensive system in 4-3-3. In this way, midfielder Hernanes would be responsible for the creation, composing the middle with defensive midfielders Marcão and Zé Welinson.

The question about Everaldo is about his current physical condition. The player had been dealing with an injury and returned to compose the delegation for the match against Flu.

In addition, the base of the team would be the same that beat Atlético-GO by 2-0, at Arena de Pernambuco, with the defense formed by Ewerthon, Sabino, Thyere and Sander. In goal, Mailson.

Favorite lineup of the Sport fans: Maílson; Ewerthon, Rafael Thyere, Sabino and Sander; Marcão, Zé Welison and Hernanes; Paulinho Moccelin, Tréllez and Everaldo.

Sport occupies the 17th position and has three points behind Bahia – the first club outside the Z-4. Despite having the same 30 points as Juventude – which is right behind in the classification -, Rubro-negro has chances of leaving Z-4 in this round.

For that, they will need to beat Fluminense at Maracanã, cheer against Bahia and take a difference of three in goal difference. Tricolor will face São Paulo, at Fonte Nova, at 6:15 pm on Sunday.