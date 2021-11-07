Vettel praises Aston Martin’s “good running pace” in Mexico

F1 IN MEXICO LIVE! ALL ABOUT THE CLASSIFICATION AT HERMANOS RODRÍGUES | Briefing

What is positive for Aston Martin now, in the final part of the championship, is very different from what was imagined in March. Anyway, Sebastian Vettel can finish this Saturday (6) of the Mexico City GP satisfied. After all, he starts in the top ten and will have a free choice of tires for Sunday.

The four-time world champion was eliminated with the 11th time in Q2, after teammate Lance Stroll crashed alone in Q1 and took last place. However, with penalties imposed on the grid, Vettel climbs up to start in ninth. But he continues with the blessings of the elimination of Q2: he will have a free choice to start with the tires he wants at Hermanos Rodríguez.

“It was a decent effort we made today. We tried to enter Q3 on medium tyres, I had two laps in Q2: the first one was not very good and a film I took off the visor stuck to the rear wing, which cost performance. But the second lap was much better”, he said.

“We’ll start ninth tomorrow, but we’ll see what the grid looks like in the end when all punishments are applied. It should give us a good platform to have a strong race”, he continued.

“We’ve already shown good race pace this weekend, so I think we have a chance to fight for good points. And we also have a free choice of tires, so let’s evaluate the data collected and work on the best possible strategy for tomorrow”, he concluded.

