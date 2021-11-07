Via (VIIA3) cancels Black Friday advertising campaign with Marília Mendonça

Marília Mendonça (Reproduction/Instagram)

SAO PAULO — Via (VIIA3) suspended this Friday (5) the advertising campaign for the Black Friday of the brand Casas Bahia with singer Marília Mendonça. The artist died in a plane crash in Caratinga (MG), aged 26, when she was on her way to a concert in the region.

The retailer’s decision was informed in a note published on LinkedIn by the company’s CEO, Roberto Fulcherberguer. “Via receives with perplexity and deep sadness the news of the death of singer Marília Mendonça, star of Casas Bahia’s Black Friday campaign,” says the statement.

“The company is in solidarity with the artist’s family, one of the most important and beloved of the new Brazilian generation, and with the relatives of the other victims of the accident. And he informs that, out of respect, he stopped airing the campaign’s commercials”, he added.

On another social network, on Instagram, Casas Bahia changed its profile image to a symbol of mourning and made a post in which it says that “we have lost a great Brazilian artist, singer and personality, one of the most important and beloved of the new generation” .

The company completes the note saying that Casas Bahia and Brazil are in mourning. See the posts below.

