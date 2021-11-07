Video: Police officers immobilize women with infants in Minas Gerais





Two military police officers from Itabira, in the interior of Minas Gerais, violently approached a woman with a baby in her arms in the city center on Friday 5. In a video circulating on social networks, it is possible to see the moment when the woman is thrown to the ground, along with the child, and immobilized with the knee of one of the agents, while fighting to protect the baby.

The scene is also closely followed by another child, a boy who was in the company of the woman and shows despair during the approach.

The video also shows that several people try to intervene in the action and are intimidated by agents, with guns drawn. A woman manages to remove the baby from the immobilized woman’s arms. Another, supports the boy who accompanied the scene, in suffering.

Strong images: Military police officers from Itabira/MG arrest a woman with a child in her arms and apply the knee blow to her neck that the American police killed George Floyd. Shame, cowardice. It happened now, an hour ago, on Av. João Pinheiro, downtown. @pmmg190 pic.twitter.com/689tRbtD9i — Afonso Borges (@afonsoborges) November 6, 2021

After the disclosure of the case, the mayor of Itabira, Antônio Lage (PSB), expressed his repudiation of what happened, said that the conduct ‘is not the standard procedure’ and asked for quick investigations. “As mayor, I express my disgust at the images of a police approach that took place in the early evening in Itabira,” he said. “The regrettable scenes need to be cleared up quickly and accurately. This is not the standard procedure of our military schools and the General Command of the Corporation”.

The Military Police of Minas Gerais said in a statement that it arrested a couple early on Friday night for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“During the approach, four .32 caliber rounds were seized with the man. To prevent the seizure of the firearm that was with her, the woman clung to a child, using him as a human shield and refusing to let him go”, says the note.

Also according to the PM, the woman was projected to the ground and immobilized, in a controlled fall. The corporation also stated that the child in their arms was not injured.